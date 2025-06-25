U.S. Senate Banking Committee Releases Crypto Market Structure Principles Signed by Key Republican Senators By: PANews 2025/06/25 09:12

PANews June 25 news, according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee released the principles for the structure of the cryptocurrency market signed by several key Republican senators including Tim Scott, Lummis, Hagerty and Tillis. The document outlines the framework for the draft discussion of the bill. Earlier today, it was reported that many senators were absent from the "bipartisan" hearing on the structure of the cryptocurrency market .