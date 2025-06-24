Japan’s FSA eyes crypto reclassification under FIEA to lower capital gains tax to 20%

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 20:20
GAINS
GAINS$0.02297-1.28%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0955-5.91%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03204+1.13%

Japan’s Financial Services Agency considers reclassifying crypto assets as financial products under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (FIEA), which would reduce capital gains tax on crypto to a flat 20%.

On June 24, Japan’s Financial Services Agency released a new policy proposal signaling a major regulatory transformation for cryptocurrencies, as initially reported by Coinpost.

In a document titled “Review of the Systems Surrounding Crypto Assets,” the FSA announced the formation of a working group to explore the possibility of shifting crypto regulation from the current Payment Services Act to the more stringent FIEA. The proposal is set to be discussed at the Financial System Council’s plenary session on June 25.

If approved, the change would introduce a flat capital gains tax rate of around 20% for crypto, putting it on par with stocks and easing the tax burden compared to the current tax regime, where rates can reach up to 55%.

Beyond tax relief, the proposal paves the way for potential domestic Bitcoin ETFs.

This move is integral to Japan’s broader strategy to bolster its status as an investment nation and promote growth in the Web3 and crypto sectors. As outlined in the government’s revised 2025 “New Capitalism Grand Design and Implementation Plan,” the responsible development of Web3 businesses can tackle societal challenges, boost productivity, and unlock global opportunities for Japanese cultural and regional assets.

Additionally, this potential regulatory shift also aligns with Japan’s ongoing efforts to refine how digital assets are classified and governed. In a separate but related move, the FSA recently introduced a draft framework dividing crypto assets into two categories based on their purpose and decentralization.

Type 1 tokens, which are issued for business or fundraising purposes, would face stricter disclosure rules to protect investors. In contrast, Type 2 assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), seen as decentralized and non-fundraising, would be monitored primarily through exchange oversight.

Meanwhile, Japan is rapidly advancing its digital financial ecosystem, with the digital yen pilot program—initiated in 2023—fully underway.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.3986-0.15%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12161-0.75%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

The White House has withdrawn Brian Quintenz as Donald Trump's pick to chair the commodities regulator, Politico reports. The Trump administration has reportedly pulled Brian Quintenz’s nomination to chair the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two people who knew of the decision ahead of its public announcement, that the White House withdrew Quintenz’s nomination to be a board member and chair of the CFTC.Quintenz told Politico that “being nominated to chair the CFTC and going through the confirmation process was the honor of my life.”“I am grateful to the President for that opportunity and to the Senate Agriculture Committee for its consideration,” he added. “I look forward to returning to my private sector endeavors during this exciting time for innovation in our country.” Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.393-1.62%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003056-4.11%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.007474-4.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 06:47
Share
Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

Solana (SOL) has lower chances of being affected by the potential supply pressure from Grayscale's influence compared to Litecoin (LTC) if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09688-2.83%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003961-8.16%
Solana
SOL$209.29-0.97%
Share
Fxstreet2025/10/01 05:35
Share

Trending News

More

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

'$1 Trillion Club' ETF Gives Investors Exposure to Tech Giants—And Bitcoin

Shiba Inu Leader Breaks Silence on $2.4M Shibarium Exploit, Confirms Active Recovery