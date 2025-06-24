Crypto markets rebound on Iran-Israel ceasefire

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/24 15:38
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09693-2.80%
  • Crypto markets extend their recovery on Tuesday, supported by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and favorable regulatory signals.
  • US President Donald Trump confirms a ceasefire between Iran and Israel after a 12-day war, triggering risk-on sentiment.
  • The Federal Reserve removes "reputational risk" as a component of its examination programs for supervising banks.

Cryptocurrency markets trade in green on Tuesday, extending the previous day’s recovery, as geopolitical and regulatory developments fueled investor optimism. The announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel by US President Donald Trump triggered risk-on sentiment for markets, while the US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced the removal of reputational risk from its bank supervision criteria, reducing pressure on institutions with crypto exposure.

Trump announces Iran-Israel ceasefire

Donald Trump announced late on Monday that a “complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran, pausing the ongoing 12-day war. This news announcement led to a sharp recovery in crypto markets, with major cryptos such as Bitcoin rising by 4.33% and closing above $105,333 that day.

Later on Tuesday, Donald Trump’s Truth Social account posted that the “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT,” and called on both nations not to violate it.

The top 10 and other altcoins continue to trade in green on Tuesday, data from CoinGecko shows.

Top cryptocurrency chart. Source: CoinGecko

Top cryptocurrency chart. Source: CoinGecko

The announcement of a ceasefire has fueled a wave of risk-on sentiment in the market, which has supported the riskier assets.

However, reports suggest that Israel has launched some attacks against Iran. Moreover, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, said that if Israel stopped its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 00.30 GMT on Tuesday, Iran had no intention of continuing its response afterward, per Reuters.

This, along with persistent trade-related uncertainties, keeps a lid on the market optimism, which could affect the price of riskier assets.

Fed easing policies boost cryptocurrencies 

Apart from easing geopolitical tensions, regulatory policies also contribute to the recovery of the crypto market. The Federal Reserve Board announced on Monday that reputational risk will no longer be a component of its examination programs in supervising banks.

https://twitter.com/federalreserve/status/1937209354987425902

“The Board has started the process of reviewing and removing references to reputation and reputational risk from its supervisory materials, including examination manuals, and, where appropriate, replacing those references with more specific discussions of financial risk,” said the Fed in its press release.

The move follows Operation Choke Point 2.0, which prevents banks from providing custody services for crypto assets and financial services to digital asset companies. While removing reputational risk from supervision, the Fed expects banks to maintain robust risk management to ensure safety and soundness, as well as compliance with laws and regulations. 

Senator Cynthia Lummis says on her X account, “This is a win, but there is still more work to be done.”

https://twitter.com/SenLummis/status/1937227567238455572

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.3986-0.15%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12161-0.75%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

The White House has withdrawn Brian Quintenz as Donald Trump's pick to chair the commodities regulator, Politico reports. The Trump administration has reportedly pulled Brian Quintenz’s nomination to chair the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two people who knew of the decision ahead of its public announcement, that the White House withdrew Quintenz’s nomination to be a board member and chair of the CFTC.Quintenz told Politico that “being nominated to chair the CFTC and going through the confirmation process was the honor of my life.”“I am grateful to the President for that opportunity and to the Senate Agriculture Committee for its consideration,” he added. “I look forward to returning to my private sector endeavors during this exciting time for innovation in our country.” Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.393-1.62%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003056-4.11%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.007474-4.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 06:47
Share
Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

Solana (SOL) has lower chances of being affected by the potential supply pressure from Grayscale's influence compared to Litecoin (LTC) if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09688-2.83%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003961-8.16%
Solana
SOL$209.29-0.97%
Share
Fxstreet2025/10/01 05:35
Share

Trending News

More

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

'$1 Trillion Club' ETF Gives Investors Exposure to Tech Giants—And Bitcoin

Shiba Inu Leader Breaks Silence on $2.4M Shibarium Exploit, Confirms Active Recovery