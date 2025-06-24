Crypto tax Australia: How does Australia tax their crypto?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 17:17
GAINS
GAINS$0.02297-1.37%

A recent ruling in a criminal court case classified crypto assets as money, which goes against the long-held crypto tax Australian office that counts crypto as capital gains.

A court decision involving a federal police officer who allegedly stole 81.6 BTC in 2019 has resurfaced as more traders are contesting how cryptocurrency should be taxed in Australia. On May 19, Judge Michael O’Connell ruled that Bitcoin (BTC) should be treated as money rather than a taxable asset.

This means that the judge declared that Bitcoin is more similar to the Australian dollar, rather than a speculative asset like gold, shares or foreign currency.

According to the Australian Taxation Office website, crypto tax Australia classifies crypto under property instead of currency. More specifically, crypto falls under capital gains tax under the current framework used by the taxation office.

As of June 24, the website still categorizes crypto under property with capital gains on swaps, DeFi, and wrapped tokens. However the ruling could mean that Bitcoin falls under fiat currency, potentially exempting it from the current capital gains tax framework.

How is crypto tax Australia operated?

Under the current framework, crypto is seen as an investment. Therefore, crypto assets fall under the capital gains tax mechanism. According to the website, activities that involve making transactions with crypto —such as selling, swapping or spending crypto— is considered a capital gains tax event.

On the other hand, the revenue generated from mining, staking, or earning crypto counts as ordinary income instead of capital gains. In those cases, then the ordinary income tax would be applied to the profit.

However, crypto assets meant for personal use with a value of below AUD 10,000 ($6,503) is considered an exemption to the capital gains tax. But anything above the threshold would be subject to CGT under the crypto tax Australia framework.

Most recently, Australia introduced cash transaction limits for crypto ATMs. The regulation mandates crypto ATM operators to implement a cash deposit and withdrawal cap of 5,000 Australian dollars or equal to $3,251. Not only that, operators must also display notices, warning users of potential fraud risks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.3988-0.96%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12172-0.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

The White House has withdrawn Brian Quintenz as Donald Trump's pick to chair the commodities regulator, Politico reports. The Trump administration has reportedly pulled Brian Quintenz’s nomination to chair the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two people who knew of the decision ahead of its public announcement, that the White House withdrew Quintenz’s nomination to be a board member and chair of the CFTC.Quintenz told Politico that “being nominated to chair the CFTC and going through the confirmation process was the honor of my life.”“I am grateful to the President for that opportunity and to the Senate Agriculture Committee for its consideration,” he added. “I look forward to returning to my private sector endeavors during this exciting time for innovation in our country.” Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.38-2.13%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003039-4.16%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.007444-6.54%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 06:47
Share
Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

Solana (SOL) has lower chances of being affected by the potential supply pressure from Grayscale's influence compared to Litecoin (LTC) if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09694-2.96%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003944-8.91%
Solana
SOL$209.02-1.61%
Share
Fxstreet2025/10/01 05:35
Share

Trending News

More

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

'$1 Trillion Club' ETF Gives Investors Exposure to Tech Giants—And Bitcoin

What Happens to Bitcoin If the U.S. Government Shuts Down?