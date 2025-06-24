Crypto market rebounds as Trump announces potential Israel-Iran ceasefire

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 13:35
The cryptocurrency market rallied on Tuesday, June 24, following news of a potential truce between Israel and Iran, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. 

According to a June 24 report by Reuters, Trump said both countries had agreed to end hostilities after a 12-day conflict, though Israel has yet to confirm the agreement, and missiles were reportedly launched from Iran early Tuesday. 

Markets reacted swiftly. After suffering losses over the weekend due to concerns about a wider conflict in the Middle East, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization increased 2.4% to $3.35 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC) climbed 3.7% to $105,000, while Ethereum (ETH) surged 7% to $2,396. Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) also posted strong gains of 7% and 6%, respectively.

Alternative’s Crypto Fear & Greed Index jumped 18 points to 65, marking a return to “Greed” territory. Other market indicators suggest improving sentiment. Data from Coinglass shows the average relative strength index across the market rose to 58, a neutral level. Open interest rose by 4% to $135 billion, while total liquidations dropped to $481 million, down 24% from the previous day.

Markets had turned lower just two days earlier when U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites sparked fears of prolonged conflict and economic disruption. Bitcoin fell nearly 4% to $98,615 at the time, with Ethereum and Solana dropping up to 10%. The attack also led to nearly $1 billion in crypto long-liquidations and a $40 billion loss in total market capitalization.

Traders now appear cautiously optimistic. Trump claimed the ceasefire was brokered in coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and mediated through Qatari and U.S. diplomatic channels. While Iranian officials suggested a willingness to pause attacks if Israel halted further aggression, they stopped short of a full commitment.

In traditional markets, the ceasefire news also boosted sentiment. After-hours trading saw a 0.4% increase in S&P 500 futures, while oil prices fell from recent highs as concerns about disruptions to Gulf shipping routes subsided.

Crypto markets seem to be pricing in a de-escalation for the time being, but traders are still on the lookout for any new developments. The rally might depend on whether the ceasefire holds in the days ahead, as geopolitical risk is still high and neither party has officially confirmed a ceasefire.

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum's future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

The White House has withdrawn Brian Quintenz as Donald Trump's pick to chair the commodities regulator, Politico reports. The Trump administration has reportedly pulled Brian Quintenz's nomination to chair the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two people who knew of the decision ahead of its public announcement, that the White House withdrew Quintenz's nomination to be a board member and chair of the CFTC.Quintenz told Politico that "being nominated to chair the CFTC and going through the confirmation process was the honor of my life.""I am grateful to the President for that opportunity and to the Senate Agriculture Committee for its consideration," he added. "I look forward to returning to my private sector endeavors during this exciting time for innovation in our country." Read more
Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

Solana (SOL) has lower chances of being affected by the potential supply pressure from Grayscale's influence compared to Litecoin (LTC) if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
