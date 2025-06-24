Chorus One co-founder and CTO Meher Roy passed away due to illness By: PANews 2025/06/24 10:11

JUNE $0.0955 -5.91%

PANews reported on June 24 that Chorus One CEO Brian Fabian Crain disclosed on the X platform that the project's co-founder Meher Roy had passed away after a long battle with leukemia. According to LinkedIn information, Meher Roy had worked at Chorus One as a co-founder and CTO for 7 years and 8 months.