Circle's stock price rose by more than 16%, and its total market value exceeded USDC's circulating market value
PANews
2025/06/23

PANews reported on June 23 that the U.S. stock market showed that Circle's stock price had just risen by more than 16% during the trading session, setting a new record high. The total market value exceeded the circulation of USDC (US$61.2 billion).