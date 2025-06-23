73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/23 17:34
Threshold
T$0.01474-1.79%
Union
U$0.007759-5.36%

A recent poll revealed that investors aged 24 to 45 see Bitcoin as a potential for “exponential upside” over gold. A survey of 730 Gen Z and Millennial investors by financial advisory giant deVere Group found that 73% of respondents preferred Bitcoin.

According to deVere CEO, Nigel Green, Bitcoin and gold are not rivals but “radically different assets” and solve different problems.

The survey aligns with several other studies that imply a seismic shift from traditional investments toward Bitcoin’s dominance as a safe-haven asset. For instance, on-chain analytics company CryptoQuant revealed in January that over 60% of cryptocurrency investors are aged between 25 and 44 years old.

“The momentum behind Bitcoin among younger investors is undeniable,” says Green. “They see it as digital gold – borderless, accessible, and aligned with the future.”

Bitcoin Enthusiasm is Growing

Younger investors view Bitcoin as a “cornerstone of modern portfolios,” the survey noted. The younger cohort gets attracted to transparency, portability, and potential for exponential surge. Respondents also said that Bitcoin’s operation outside the traditional banking system is a notable advantage.

“This generation is right to question the old models. But diversification is timeless,” said Green.

Last week, the CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, Hunter Horsley, posted on X, comparing Bitcoin to US Treasuries, rather than gold.

“I don’t think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being gold,” he wrote. “Rather, I think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and other governments’ bonds.”

Gold, Bitcoin Together Offer Balance

According to Nigel Green, having uncorrelated assets in portfolios is a pathway for building true resilience. “Gold and Bitcoin together offer that balance,” he said.

He also stressed that Bitcoin is moving toward broader acceptance, particularly after spot ETFs and broader corporate adoption, adding legitimacy and fresh demand.

“We’re living through a rare convergence,” Green added. “You have the old guard doubling down on gold, and the new guard surging into Bitcoin. Both are being driven by the same core fear: erosion of purchasing power. That should be a wake-up call.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.3972-1.24%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12151-0.84%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

The White House has withdrawn Brian Quintenz as Donald Trump's pick to chair the commodities regulator, Politico reports. The Trump administration has reportedly pulled Brian Quintenz’s nomination to chair the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two people who knew of the decision ahead of its public announcement, that the White House withdrew Quintenz’s nomination to be a board member and chair of the CFTC.Quintenz told Politico that “being nominated to chair the CFTC and going through the confirmation process was the honor of my life.”“I am grateful to the President for that opportunity and to the Senate Agriculture Committee for its consideration,” he added. “I look forward to returning to my private sector endeavors during this exciting time for innovation in our country.” Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.368-2.30%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003055-3.65%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.007419-6.54%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 06:47
Share
Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

Solana (SOL) has lower chances of being affected by the potential supply pressure from Grayscale's influence compared to Litecoin (LTC) if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09683-3.09%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000394-8.24%
Solana
SOL$207.65-2.06%
Share
Fxstreet2025/10/01 05:35
Share

Trending News

More

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series

'$1 Trillion Club' ETF Gives Investors Exposure to Tech Giants—And Bitcoin