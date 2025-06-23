Hong Kong to start issuing stablecoin licenses, with Ant Group and JD.com already in line

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 18:08
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011515-10.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.007416-3.71%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.000069573-1.72%

Hong Kong to start issuing first stablecoin licenses within months, with companies like Ant Group and JD.com already in line.

In a recent interview with China Daily, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po revealed that regulators have received “a number of applications” from entities seeking to become licensed stablecoin issuers in the city, with the first licenses expected to be granted in the coming months.

Speaking on June 20, Chan explained that the government is taking a step-by-step approach—starting with establishing a regulatory foundation and initially focusing on fiat-pegged tokens.

“The stablecoin, particularly when it is referenced to fiat currencies, (has) many user case scenarios,” Chan said.

Looking ahead, Chan said the next phase could include stablecoins that are “real and integrated with the real economy.” The goal, he added, is to ensure these digital assets serve practical use cases (e.g. improving cross-border payments) rather than becoming speculative instruments.

Since July of last year, several companies have been testing their use cases under the HKMA’s stablecoin sandbox, with Hong Kong Telecommunications, Standard Chartered, and Animoca Brands among the sandbox participants.

The announcement follows the passage of Hong Kong’s Stablecoins Bill by the Legislative Council in late May. The new Stablecoins Ordinance, which comes into effect on August 1, mandates that any entity issuing fiat-backed stablecoins—whether pegged to the Hong Kong dollar or otherwise—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

A number of local and international firms have already already announced plans to seek stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong, including tech giants like JD.com and Ant Group, banking institutions like Standard Chartered, as well as some logistics companies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.3972-1.24%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12151-0.84%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

The White House has withdrawn Brian Quintenz as Donald Trump's pick to chair the commodities regulator, Politico reports. The Trump administration has reportedly pulled Brian Quintenz’s nomination to chair the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two people who knew of the decision ahead of its public announcement, that the White House withdrew Quintenz’s nomination to be a board member and chair of the CFTC.Quintenz told Politico that “being nominated to chair the CFTC and going through the confirmation process was the honor of my life.”“I am grateful to the President for that opportunity and to the Senate Agriculture Committee for its consideration,” he added. “I look forward to returning to my private sector endeavors during this exciting time for innovation in our country.” Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.368-2.30%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003055-3.65%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.007419-6.54%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 06:47
Share
Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

Solana (SOL) has lower chances of being affected by the potential supply pressure from Grayscale's influence compared to Litecoin (LTC) if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09683-3.09%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000394-8.24%
Solana
SOL$207.65-2.06%
Share
Fxstreet2025/10/01 05:35
Share

Trending News

More

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series

'$1 Trillion Club' ETF Gives Investors Exposure to Tech Giants—And Bitcoin