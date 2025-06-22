In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$1.013 billion, mainly short orders By: PANews 2025/06/22 23:30

PANews reported on June 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $1.013 billion, of which $110 million was for long orders and $903 million was for short orders. The total liquidation amount of BTC was $304 million, and the total liquidation amount of ETH was $371 million.