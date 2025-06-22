Lummis’ RISE Act is ‘timely and needed’ but short on details By: PANews 2025/06/22 22:06

AI $0.1162 -2.35% MAY $0.03828 -1.18% ACT $0.0319 +0.12%

Senator Lummis’ RISE Act may be a good start, but does it ask too much of doctors, lawyers and engineers — while shielding AI developers?