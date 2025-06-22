In the past 4 hours, the entire network has liquidated more than 200 million US dollars, mainly long orders

By: PANews
2025/06/22 22:23
Moonveil
MORE$0.07465-4.47%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0955-5.91%

PANews reported on June 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past four hours, the entire network had a liquidation of US$218 million, of which long positions had a liquidation of US$197 million and short positions had a liquidation of US$20.9613 million.

In the past 4 hours, the entire network has liquidated more than 200 million US dollars, mainly long orders

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

The White House has withdrawn Brian Quintenz as Donald Trump's pick to chair the commodities regulator, Politico reports. The Trump administration has reportedly pulled Brian Quintenz’s nomination to chair the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two people who knew of the decision ahead of its public announcement, that the White House withdrew Quintenz’s nomination to be a board member and chair of the CFTC.Quintenz told Politico that “being nominated to chair the CFTC and going through the confirmation process was the honor of my life.”“I am grateful to the President for that opportunity and to the Senate Agriculture Committee for its consideration,” he added. “I look forward to returning to my private sector endeavors during this exciting time for innovation in our country.” Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.39-1.78%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003032-3.86%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.00734-6.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 06:47
Share
Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework as a core contributor, working alongside Ethereum Foundation and other major players. The initiative aims to simplify complex multi-chain interactions through automated solver technology. The post Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Core DAO
CORE$0.3806-0.57%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03815+0.68%
Major
MAJOR$0.11857-2.25%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 02:43
Share
Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

Solana (SOL) has lower chances of being affected by the potential supply pressure from Grayscale's influence compared to Litecoin (LTC) if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09697-3.07%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003956-8.08%
Solana
SOL$207.55-1.89%
Share
Fxstreet2025/10/01 05:35
Share

Trending News

More

Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series

'$1 Trillion Club' ETF Gives Investors Exposure to Tech Giants—And Bitcoin