A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million By: PANews 2025/06/22 22:13

SOL $207.88 -1.88% HYPE $45.14 -0.63% XRP $2.8431 -1.24% JUNE $0.0955 -5.91% ADA $0.8073 +0.72% NOW $0.00597 +1.87%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, involving assets including SOL, ETH, HYPE, XRP, ADA, etc. Due to the short-term plunge in the crypto market, the whale now has a floating loss of approximately US$22 million.