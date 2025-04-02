Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.2)

By: PANews
2025/04/02 10:27
Sleepless AI
The AI Prophecy
Memecoin
MEMES
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓4/2 Update:
$act and other currencies collectively plummeted, and exchanges, market makers, and large investors were arguing with each other
$TRUMP unlocked $410 million this month, accounting for 20% of the circulating supply

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

