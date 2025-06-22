A whale/institution has shorted 58 assets including BTC and ETH since June 16, and currently has a floating profit of $20.65 million By: PANews 2025/06/22 09:30

PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, whales/institutions have shorted 58 targets, including BTC/ETH and other altcoins, since June 16, and have now made a floating profit of $20.65 million. The current position size has reached $78.55 million, and only two of the 58 short orders are in a floating loss state. The best performance is ETH with a floating profit of $4.2 million, and the worst performance is HYPE with a floating loss of $3.78 million.