CoinMarketCap front-end attacked, reminding users to be vigilant

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, the CoinMarketCap front end was attacked, reminding users to be vigilant.
In response, CoinMarketCap tweeted that a malicious pop-up window appeared on the website prompting users to "verify wallets." Users are reminded not to connect their wallets, and the team is actively investigating and working to resolve the issue.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.