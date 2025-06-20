Texas police pry open cryptocurrency ATM and recover $25,000 in fraud losses By: PANews 2025/06/20 17:12

JUNE $0.0955 -5.91% OPEN $0.00000001045 -6.19%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Cointelegraph, the sheriff of Jasper County, Texas, used cutting tools to forcibly dismantle a Bitcoin ATM machine in the local time, trying to recover the $25,000 that local residents were defrauded of. The victim's family encountered a scam impersonating a government official and transferred money to the scammer through the machine. Sheriff Chuck Havard seized about $32,000 in cash from the machine based on a search warrant, but admitted that the scammer's location had not yet been locked. The ATM operator is Bitcoin Depot, and the incident has caused controversy in the community, with some people questioning the rationality of law enforcement. The sheriff emphasized that he would use all resources to combat fraud against residents in the jurisdiction.