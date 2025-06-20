Tether CEO announces server-free password manager after 16 billion data breach

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 15:35
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012595-0.62%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000001054-5.55%

Tether announced plans to launch a serverless, open-source password manager after a massive breach exposed 16 billion online login credentials.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced today that the company is preparing to launch PearPass, a fully local, open-source password manager built without reliance on cloud infrastructure. “The cloud has failed us. Again,” Ardoino said on X, referencing a newly discovered data breach exposing 16 billion login credentials reported yesterday.

PearPass aims to address the growing distrust in centralized data storage by ensuring that all user credentials are stored only on users’ devices, eliminating any external point of failure or surveillance. “Just you — and your keys, stored securely on your devices,” wrote Ardoino.

Ardoino’s announcement follows the exposure of what appears to be the largest data breach ever confirmed. According to a Cybernews investigation, 16 billion records have been uncovered in multiple massive datasets linked to infostealer malware. These logs include login credentials for virtually every major online platform, including Apple, Facebook, Google, GitHub, Telegram, and even government services.

Researchers warned that this data breach isn’t just old data resurfacing. Many of the credentials are recent, complete with tokens, cookies, and metadata. The structure of the records — URLs paired with usernames and passwords — mirrors how modern infostealers collect information, suggesting much of the data was siphoned directly from infected machines.

The good news is that the exposure was brief. The datasets were exposed just long enough for researchers to discover them, but not long enough to identify who was behind them.

However, researchers said that enormous new datasets continue to surface every few weeks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How PDE Motion Models Boost Image Reconstruction in Dynamic CT

How PDE Motion Models Boost Image Reconstruction in Dynamic CT

Dynamic inverse problems in imaging struggle with undersampled data and unrealistic motion. Neural fields provide a lightweight, smooth representation but often miss motion detail. This study shows that combining neural fields with explicit PDE-based motion regularizers (like optical flow) significantly improves 2D+time CT reconstruction. Results demonstrate that neural fields not only outperform grid-based solvers but also generalize effectively to higher resolutions, offering a powerful path forward for medical and scientific imaging.
Boost
BOOST$0.11749+3.06%
Wink
LIKE$0.007407-3.85%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3476-1.41%
Share
Hackernoon2025/10/01 03:30
Share
Bid Shading Fundamentals - Machine Learning Approaches and Advanced Optimization (Part 2)

Bid Shading Fundamentals - Machine Learning Approaches and Advanced Optimization (Part 2)

Machine learning approaches to bid shading represent the evolutionary leap from rule-based algorithms to adaptive, data-driven optimization systems. These techniques leverage vast amounts of historical auction data, real-time market signals, and advanced statistical modeling.
CreatorBid
BID$0.07612-5.32%
Particl
PART$0.2147+0.70%
BounceToken
AUCTION$8.276-2.50%
Share
Hackernoon2025/10/01 03:00
Share
USDC and EURC Secures Major Boost with Circle–Deutsche Börse Partnership

USDC and EURC Secures Major Boost with Circle–Deutsche Börse Partnership

Deutsche Börse Group and Circle have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to onboard Circle’s stablecoins (USDC and EURC) on Deutsche Börse’s financial market infrastructure in Europe. The partnership will enable listing, trading, settlement, and custody of MiCA-compliant stablecoins on regulated venues, according to a joint announcement on Tuesday. What the Agreement Covers The tie-up […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.11889-1.97%
Boost
BOOST$0.11749+3.06%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/01 06:00
Share

Trending News

More

How PDE Motion Models Boost Image Reconstruction in Dynamic CT

Bid Shading Fundamentals - Machine Learning Approaches and Advanced Optimization (Part 2)

USDC and EURC Secures Major Boost with Circle–Deutsche Börse Partnership

Solana Primed For Its Next Major Parabolic Advance As SOL ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%

Former Ark Invest Analyst Predicts Major Shift Coming to Crypto Market