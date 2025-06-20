HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/20 04:02
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.56-3.02%
  • Lion Group secured a $600 million facility from ATW Partners to launch its Hyperliquid treasury.
  • The firm aims to hold HYPE as its primary reserve asset with the intention of investing in SUI and Solana reserves.
  • HYPE declined 7% on Thursday despite the announcement.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) declined 7% on Thursday after Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (LGHL) revealed that it secured $600 million from investment firm ATW Partners to initiate its HYPE treasury reserve.

HYPE sees bearish pressure despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury bet

Nasdaq-listed trading company Lion Group Holding secured a $600 million facility from New York-based investment firm ATW Partners to build a HYPE treasury reserve, the firm announced on Wednesday. This would make Lion Group the largest treasury holder of HYPE.

The firm intends to purchase HYPE as its primary reserve asset but will also invest in "next-generation layer-1s treasury reserve," including Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI).

"We view protocols like HYPE, with decentralized sequencing, as foundational to building scalable DeFi systems. We may also allocate to Solana, a leader in consumer-facing applications, and Sui, a performant, composable layer-1," said Wilson Wang, CEO of LGHL. 

The company stated that the first closing of $10.6 million of the capital will be released by Friday. Lion Group also revealed that it partnered with BitGo to serve as the custodian of its assets. Although Lion Group's previous crypto operations are unclear, it noted that the push for a strategic reserve is a "relaunch of crypto operations."

The announcement comes after Eyenovia revealed a $50 million HYPE treasury strategy on Tuesday. 

HYPE dropped over 7% on Thursday, stretching its weekly loss to 14% despite the treasury announcements. The altcoin could decline to the $30 support level after moving below the lower boundary of a key channel.

HYPE/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is testing its neutral level, while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is testing the oversold region. A successful crossover below in both indicators will accelerate the bearish momentum.

The bearish pressure comes amid sustained Middle East war tension weighing on the crypto market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How PDE Motion Models Boost Image Reconstruction in Dynamic CT

How PDE Motion Models Boost Image Reconstruction in Dynamic CT

Dynamic inverse problems in imaging struggle with undersampled data and unrealistic motion. Neural fields provide a lightweight, smooth representation but often miss motion detail. This study shows that combining neural fields with explicit PDE-based motion regularizers (like optical flow) significantly improves 2D+time CT reconstruction. Results demonstrate that neural fields not only outperform grid-based solvers but also generalize effectively to higher resolutions, offering a powerful path forward for medical and scientific imaging.
Boost
BOOST$0.11749+3.06%
Wink
LIKE$0.007407-3.85%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3476-1.41%
Share
Hackernoon2025/10/01 03:30
Share
Bid Shading Fundamentals - Machine Learning Approaches and Advanced Optimization (Part 2)

Bid Shading Fundamentals - Machine Learning Approaches and Advanced Optimization (Part 2)

Machine learning approaches to bid shading represent the evolutionary leap from rule-based algorithms to adaptive, data-driven optimization systems. These techniques leverage vast amounts of historical auction data, real-time market signals, and advanced statistical modeling.
CreatorBid
BID$0.07612-5.32%
Particl
PART$0.2147+0.70%
BounceToken
AUCTION$8.276-2.50%
Share
Hackernoon2025/10/01 03:00
Share
USDC and EURC Secures Major Boost with Circle–Deutsche Börse Partnership

USDC and EURC Secures Major Boost with Circle–Deutsche Börse Partnership

Deutsche Börse Group and Circle have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to onboard Circle’s stablecoins (USDC and EURC) on Deutsche Börse’s financial market infrastructure in Europe. The partnership will enable listing, trading, settlement, and custody of MiCA-compliant stablecoins on regulated venues, according to a joint announcement on Tuesday. What the Agreement Covers The tie-up […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.11889-1.97%
Boost
BOOST$0.11749+3.06%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/01 06:00
Share

Trending News

More

How PDE Motion Models Boost Image Reconstruction in Dynamic CT

Bid Shading Fundamentals - Machine Learning Approaches and Advanced Optimization (Part 2)

USDC and EURC Secures Major Boost with Circle–Deutsche Börse Partnership

Solana Primed For Its Next Major Parabolic Advance As SOL ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%

Former Ark Invest Analyst Predicts Major Shift Coming to Crypto Market