Market News: SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son pitches $1 trillion US AI center to TSMC and Trump team By: PANews 2025/06/20 13:25

TRUMP $7.357 -2.65% AI $0.1152 -3.91% JUNE $0.0955 -5.91%

PANews reported on June 20, market news: SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and Sony Chairman Masayoshi Son are promoting a $1 trillion US artificial intelligence center to TSMC (TSM.N) and the Trump team.