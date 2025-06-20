World Liberty Financial Ownership Shake-Up: Trump Family Cuts Stake During Stablecoin Push

Key Takeaways:

  • Trump’s company reduced its stake in World Liberty Financial from 60% to 40%.
  • The move follows earlier cuts from a 75% holding and came without public disclosure.
  • Trump earned $57.4 million from the project over a 12-month span ending in December 2024.

Donald Trump’s company has reduced its stake in World Liberty Financial from 60% to 40%, according to website disclosures reviewed by Forbes in a report published on June 19.

The adjustment was made without a public announcement, suggesting a behind-the-scenes divestment during his presidency.

Divestment From World Liberty Financial

World Liberty Financial launched in September 2024 as a crypto venture backed by the Trump family. Early filings showed DT Marks DEFI LLC, a Trump-controlled entity, held a 75% stake.

The holding dropped to 60% by January 2025, around the time of Trump’s second inauguration. A court-appointed monitor also received notice of an intended partial stake sale around that period.

The venture has since recorded over $550 million in token sales, and recently announced a dollar-linked stablecoin. A $2 billion commitment from a UAE investment firm gave the stablecoin initial traction. By June 5, the company’s value had been informally compared to Circle, which went public the same day.

According to the report, changes to World Liberty’s website after June 8 show DT Marks DEFI LLC now holds roughly 40% of the company.

While no specifics were released, Forbes estimated the sale could have generated about $190 million, with approximately $135 million potentially accruing to Trump personally if the valuation aligns with Circle’s.

Trump Made $57.4 Million From WLFI

President Donald Trump earned $57.4 million from World Liberty Financial over a roughly 12-month period ending in December 2024, according to a financial disclosure released on June 14.

The figure represents the income from the sale of nontransferable $WLFI tokens and related products, including USD1, the company’s stablecoin.

The Trump family collectively holds 22.5 billion tokens of the project. Trump’s earnings are routed through the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which is overseen by Donald Trump Jr. and allows the president to collect business income while in office.

Despite mounting scrutiny from lawmakers, the Trump administration has continued to advance digital asset policies, including stablecoin legislation passed in the Senate earlier this month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Could the sale of ownership affect Trump’s influence over the company?

While a reduced stake lowers financial exposure, control could still remain strong depending on the operating agreement. Influence isn’t solely determined by equity percentage but also by governance structures within the LLC.

How are foreign governments reacting to the project?

Some governments, including Pakistan, have cited Trump’s backing as a credibility marker. The project’s association with a sitting president may influence international perception and adoption.

What are lawmakers concerned about with World Liberty’s foreign ties?

Critics argue that partnerships with foreign-backed entities, especially in sensitive sectors like finance, may present ethics or national security risks when linked to a sitting president’s business interests.

You May Also Like

How PDE Motion Models Boost Image Reconstruction in Dynamic CT

How PDE Motion Models Boost Image Reconstruction in Dynamic CT

Dynamic inverse problems in imaging struggle with undersampled data and unrealistic motion. Neural fields provide a lightweight, smooth representation but often miss motion detail. This study shows that combining neural fields with explicit PDE-based motion regularizers (like optical flow) significantly improves 2D+time CT reconstruction. Results demonstrate that neural fields not only outperform grid-based solvers but also generalize effectively to higher resolutions, offering a powerful path forward for medical and scientific imaging.
Boost
BOOST$0.1172+2.97%
Wink
LIKE$0.007399-3.98%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3485-0.76%
Share
Hackernoon2025/10/01 03:30
Share
Bid Shading Fundamentals - Machine Learning Approaches and Advanced Optimization (Part 2)

Bid Shading Fundamentals - Machine Learning Approaches and Advanced Optimization (Part 2)

Machine learning approaches to bid shading represent the evolutionary leap from rule-based algorithms to adaptive, data-driven optimization systems. These techniques leverage vast amounts of historical auction data, real-time market signals, and advanced statistical modeling.
CreatorBid
BID$0.07605-5.91%
Particl
PART$0.2147+0.84%
BounceToken
AUCTION$8.287-2.18%
Share
Hackernoon2025/10/01 03:00
Share
USDC and EURC Secures Major Boost with Circle–Deutsche Börse Partnership

USDC and EURC Secures Major Boost with Circle–Deutsche Börse Partnership

Deutsche Börse Group and Circle have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to onboard Circle’s stablecoins (USDC and EURC) on Deutsche Börse’s financial market infrastructure in Europe. The partnership will enable listing, trading, settlement, and custody of MiCA-compliant stablecoins on regulated venues, according to a joint announcement on Tuesday. What the Agreement Covers The tie-up […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.11868-2.00%
Boost
BOOST$0.1172+2.97%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/01 06:00
Share

