Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call By: PANews 2025/06/19 20:51

SIX $0.01952 -3.03% LIFE $0.00003901 -3.63% VC $0.00262 -4.72%

Hypersphere investment partner Mehdi Farooq says he lost six wallets and years of savings after falling victim to a fake Zoom call phishing attack.