With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

By: PANews
2025/04/11 14:40

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Author: Zen, PANews

Recently, Web3 restaurant loyalty and payment platform Blackbird announced that it has successfully raised $50 million in Series B financing. Against the backdrop of a long-term downturn in the primary market, this high amount of financing undoubtedly demonstrates the crypto industry's expectations for the large-scale implementation of consumer-level applications, and also reflects the confidence of many top crypto investment institutions in the prospects of the project.

In the traditional catering market, high intermediary commissions and various service charges have become an unbearable burden for many small and medium-sized restaurants. This dilemma has prompted the industry to urgently find new solutions. At the same time, the cryptocurrency field is in urgent need of truly C-end products and feasible use cases. The two fields, each facing challenges, seem to have the opportunity to complement each other's shortcomings through deep integration.

So, what exactly is Blackbird, based on blockchain and cryptocurrency technology, doing, and what is its potential?

Received $85 million in financing, targeting the huge consumer market in the catering industry

Web3 restaurant loyalty and payment platform Blackbird was initiated by Ben Leventhal and is positioned as a loyalty and payment solution for the restaurant industry. Leventhal has more than 20 years of experience in the food and technology industry. As early as 2005, he co-founded the food information website Eater, which initially focused on New York City's dining and nightlife scenes and was later acquired by digital media company Vox Media in 2013. In 2014, Leventhal co-founded Resy, an online restaurant reservation platform, which was acquired by American Express in 2019.

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Ben Leventhal, founder of Blackbird

After years of working in the restaurant industry, Leventhal gradually realized the limitations of traditional loyalty and reservation systems. Although they can bring short-term traffic, they cannot truly establish a "deeply connected" long-term relationship between restaurants and diners. Leventhal believes that in order for the restaurant industry to achieve this goal and achieve economic sustainability, it must ensure that restaurants can retain more commercial value and build a reward and loyalty ecosystem. This is where Blackbird came from and the problem the platform wants to solve.

Food is the primary need of the people. The trillion-dollar catering economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and is also an ideal "test field" for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption. Therefore, Blackbird, which aims to break through from the consumer application end and is based on blockchain and cryptocurrency technology, is also highly anticipated and favored by crypto venture capital. According to public information, Blackbird has received a total of approximately US$85 million in financing since its establishment in 2022:

  • In October 2022, Blackbird announced the completion of a $11 million seed round of financing , led by Union Square Ventures, Shine Capital, and Multicoin Capital;
  • In October 2023, Blackbird announced the completion of a $24 million Series A financing round , led by a16z Crypto, with participation from QED, Union Square Ventures, Shine, Variant and several restaurant groups;
  • In April 2025, Blackbird announced the completion of a $50 million Series B financing round , led by Spark Capital and participated by Coinbase, a16z crypto and others. Leventhal said that the funds will be raised in the fourth quarter of 2024, and refused to disclose the implied valuation of this round of financing.
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Blackbird Investor Lineup

Arianna Simpson, general partner of a16z, believes that the restaurant industry is made up of millions of local small business owners around the world, and these restaurants are completely controlled by technology platforms, which can extract a large commission from the restaurant's profits, and this proportion is often growing. This is where blockchain can play a role, that is, to improve the profit structure. She said: "Ben Leventhal's vision is to build a network owned by restaurants and diners themselves, and this can only be achieved by blockchain."

Flynet mainnet is tailor-made for the catering industry with no intermediaries and low costs

One of Blackbird's main goals is to eliminate unnecessary intermediaries, including payment processors and other service providers that sit between restaurants and customers. Leventhal estimates that restaurants lose an average of 3% to 5% of their revenue to third parties, who don't create enough value. Therefore, by building a blockchain-based platform, Blackbird seeks to create a more direct connection between restaurants and customers, reducing costs and improving the overall dining experience.

On February 27, 2025, Blackbird announced the official launch of the Flynet mainnet. Flynet is built on Layer 3 of Coinbase's Base chain, aiming to move the restaurant payment and membership reward system to the blockchain, realizing a new payment and incentive model of "disintermediation" and "low cost".

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Flynet is a transaction network created by Blackbird specifically for the restaurant industry. Blackbird will build a rewards and loyalty ecosystem based on it to optimize the connection between restaurants, restaurant customers and restaurant employees in the restaurant industry, and record any activities that occur between any two parties. According to Ben Leventhal, Flynet will have four core advantages:

  • Cutting intermediary costs: Traditional credit card processing fees are as high as 3.75% or more. Flynet uses a fixed rate of 2%, and immediately returns 1.5% of the revenue to the restaurant for customer acquisition and retention.
  • Data autonomy returns: Restaurants and consumers can master and share consumption data on demand, helping restaurants gain in-depth insights into customer preferences and improve marketing efficiency;
  • Seamless modern experience: With the Blackbird App, customers no longer need to carry physical cards or wait for bills. They can complete the checkout by scanning the QR code or paying with one click, truly achieving on-chain checkout in seconds;
  • Unlocking a new loyalty economy: Flynet supports a tokenized points system across restaurants. Restaurants can customize reward programs based on on-chain behavior and incentivize high-frequency users through exclusive experiences (such as hidden menus and celebrity chef interactions).

As a decentralized network, it is designed to be ultimately controlled by its network users, the holders of Flynet's native token $F2. $F2 is the native token of the Flynet mainnet, used to pay on-chain gas fees and carry governance rights. The team plans to airdrop 13% of the token supply to early users and restaurants, and the remaining 87% to internal staff, vaults, and subsequent growth stage participants. The previously designed $FLY tokens are still used as loyalty points within the Blackbird app, which can be used to deduct meal expenses and redeem platform benefits.

In addition, when Flynet went online, Blackbird also launched a developer portal, inviting ecological partners and developers to build more application scenarios based on the network, including data visualization, data market, consumer market tools, third-party access and marketing tools, etc.

Blackbird Club: A tiered loyalty program that is different from the points model

At the same time as announcing the $50 million Series B financing , Blackbird also announced the launch of Blackbird Club, a tiered loyalty program designed to reward the most loyal users, aiming to replace simple point redemption with surprises and exclusive experiences. Members will receive generous benefits, including reservation guarantees, exclusive event pre-sales, and secret benefits such as hidden menu tastings and special sessions for friends and family.

"We built the club with the goal of creating great restaurants and great guests," said Blackbird, adding that the first participating restaurants include Gjelina, La Tête d'Or and Barbuto in New York; SPQR, Frances and Octavia in San Francisco; and Leon's, Melfi's and Renzo in Charleston.

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Traditional restaurant membership systems are usually based on the "credit card points accumulation" and "consumption rebate" model. The more a user consumes, the more points they accumulate, which can be used to redeem restaurant coupons, discounts, etc. This model is called transactional loyalty. The core of this model is "how much money you spend, how much reward you get", which is essentially a reward for "money" rather than "relationships".

The concept of Blackbird Club is Experiential recognition, which believes that what really makes customers feel "welcome" and "special" is not the points themselves, but whether they can participate in the restaurant culture and feel emotional connection and identity recognition. Blackbird Club plans to achieve this transformation through three pillars of rewards, access and convenience, and two membership levels, Blackbird Club 3X and Blackbird Club 5X - considering both the amount of consumption and the frequency of user visits and community contributions. It will pay more attention to whether you are part of the restaurant culture, not just the thickness of your wallet.

The essence of Blackbird is that it transforms loyalty from a tool into a cultural bond. By combining Web3 technology with the emotional experience of dining, it makes "eating" humane, respectful, and community-oriented. Blackbird also proposed that it will launch a version for practitioners in the future to motivate groups that are neglected from the perspective of the traditional "loyalty system" and provide exclusive rewards and recognition for chefs, waiters, and restaurant managers. Blackbird emphasized: "Those who entertain guests attentively should also be entertained well."

Web3 loyalty program has great potential but is difficult to implement?

User loyalty has always been one of the most important issues for major brands when competing for consumers. Especially in the catering industry, when taste and quality control are difficult to make significant differences, businesses often use model innovation and marketing strategies to create a novel and pleasant consumer experience, thereby establishing a deeper emotional connection with consumers.

Take Luckin Coffee as an example. Its "users are members" operating model has overturned the traditional points system, lowered the threshold for participation, and greatly increased the user reach rate. By regularly pushing limited-time discounts and guiding friends to share rewards, the user repurchase rate has also been effectively increased. In addition, joint cooperation between brands has also become a powerful means to enhance user freshness and brand exposure. Luckin's cross-border joint ventures with Moutai and Tom and Jerry have sparked heated discussions and become phenomenal events; and the recent collaboration between McDonald's and Minecraft has also been very popular on social media due to its creativity and interactivity.

In contrast, user loyalty programs in the Web3 world seem to have not yet found a truly viable path. Starbucks Odyssey, the once highly anticipated NFT loyalty program of Starbucks, was eventually terminated in March 2024. The failure of the project reflects its complex participation process, vague value proposition, and the significant decline in mainstream users' interest and awareness of digital collections after the NFT craze subsided. This also shows that simply giving users the right to "own" NFTs is far from enough to establish a truly sticky loyalty system.

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Remembering Starbucks Odyssey

In this regard, Jesse Walden, founder and managing partner of Variant, proposed that a truly sustainable loyalty ecosystem should be like Blackbird, based on a decentralized trading network, with every consumer behavior on the chain, and incentives and governance through native tokens, thereby forming a network effect and long-term stickiness. In contrast, Odyssey only issues NFTs in a one-way manner, lacks on-chain interaction and token mechanisms, and is difficult to inspire users' enthusiasm for continued participation and community co-building.

Of course, for Blackbird, which is still in its infancy, it will still have to face realistic challenges in the future, such as regulatory uncertainty, market volatility, and the potential erosion of the core value of the project by currency price fluctuations and speculative behavior. Moreover, in the context of the maturity of the traditional loyalty operation model and the increasingly fierce competition, it is still unknown whether Blackbird can truly have long-term competitiveness. Even more worth thinking about is whether blockchain technology is really an indispensable underlying infrastructure for such systems, which is also widely controversial.

As Blackbird founder Ben Leventhal admitted: "I don't think it has to be built on a blockchain." He said that Visa's network also follows similar principles to Flynet to some extent, and does not apply blockchain.

"We do believe that over time there are things that are going to be significant opportunities, and those opportunities will be based on on-chain," Leventhal said, adding that those opportunities include how Blackbird and restaurants store customer data and activity, and also relate to its future vision - that every restaurant customer will eventually become a "shareholder" in Blackbird.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

PANews reported on October 1 that according to PRNewswire, Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. has invested in Thumzup Media Corporation, a social media company that holds cryptocurrency reserves, and announced that it has invested 2.5 million US dollars in DogeHash Technologies. The funds are expected to be used to expand DogeHash's Dogecoin mining capacity and accelerate the deployment of its next-generation ASIC mining machines, which may support its addition of 500 new ASIC mining machines.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.406-1.46%
1
1$0.003985-29.46%
MAY
MAY$0.03805-1.70%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 08:22
Share
UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

The post UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Microsoft and Google pledge billions as part of UK US tech partnership Nvidia to deploy 120,000 GPUs with British firm Nscale in Project Stargate Deal positions UK as an innovation hub rivaling global tech powers UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future The UK and the US have signed a “Technological Prosperity Agreement” that paves the way for joint projects in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and nuclear energy, according to Reuters. Donald Trump and King Charles review the guard of honour at Windsor Castle, 17 September 2025. Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Reuters The agreement was unveiled ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK, marking a historic moment in transatlantic technology cooperation. Billions Flow Into the UK Tech Sector As part of the deal, major American corporations pledged to invest $42 billion in the UK. Microsoft leads with a $30 billion investment to expand cloud and AI infrastructure, including the construction of a new supercomputer in Loughton. Nvidia will deploy 120,000 GPUs, including up to 60,000 Grace Blackwell Ultra chips—in partnership with the British company Nscale as part of Project Stargate. Google is contributing $6.8 billion to build a data center in Waltham Cross and expand DeepMind research. Other companies are joining as well. CoreWeave announced a $3.4 billion investment in data centers, while Salesforce, Scale AI, BlackRock, Oracle, and AWS confirmed additional investments ranging from hundreds of millions to several billion dollars. UK Positions Itself as a Global Innovation Hub British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the deal could impact millions of lives across the Atlantic. He stressed that the UK aims to position itself as an investment hub with lighter regulations than the European Union. Nvidia spokesman David Hogan noted the significance of the agreement, saying it would…
Union
U$0.010167-4.83%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.406-1.46%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24137+4.57%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:22
Share
413,075 SOL Moved Off Exchanges In Hours

413,075 SOL Moved Off Exchanges In Hours

The post 413,075 SOL Moved Off Exchanges In Hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
Sidekick
K$0.1199-4.00%
Solana
SOL$210.18-0.21%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.115041-1.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:24
Share

Trending News

More

Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

413,075 SOL Moved Off Exchanges In Hours

US-listed company RYVYL signs merger agreement and receives over $30 million in Bitcoin investment

Tether Pushes DeFi Frontline With New WDK Template Wallet Demo