Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano's Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

By: PANews
2025/06/19 18:32
Cloud
Juneo Supernet
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano blockchain. This cooperation marks another move by the auto giant to enter the blockchain field. This time, Ford will work with legal technology company CloudCourt to carry out a proof of concept (PoC) project, focusing on the digitization and security of legal data. The program aims to solve a long-standing problem faced by large companies: managing and protecting sensitive legal documents, such as court records, testimonies, and compliance reports. The project combines the Cardano blockchain with AI technology to provide an unalterable audit trail for legal documents under a zero-trust architecture. Ford will evaluate the actual performance of this solution compared to traditional data management systems based on its complex legal experience with Fortune 500 companies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

