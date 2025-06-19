Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

By: PANews
2025/06/19 18:19
Moonveil
MORE$0.07458-4.27%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0955-5.91%

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the cryptocurrency market. He said that when Galaxy was founded in 2017, he anticipated that institutions would eventually enter the market, and now this trend has emerged. Novogratz looks forward to the implementation of the stablecoin bill, and hopes that there will be a subsequent market structure bill to further promote the integration of traditional finance and cryptocurrency technology. In addition, he also revealed that in the future, we will see the tokenization of equity in the cryptocurrency and non-cryptocurrency fields, and his company will cooperate with all parties to provide white label and customized solutions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How PDE Motion Models Boost Image Reconstruction in Dynamic CT

How PDE Motion Models Boost Image Reconstruction in Dynamic CT

Dynamic inverse problems in imaging struggle with undersampled data and unrealistic motion. Neural fields provide a lightweight, smooth representation but often miss motion detail. This study shows that combining neural fields with explicit PDE-based motion regularizers (like optical flow) significantly improves 2D+time CT reconstruction. Results demonstrate that neural fields not only outperform grid-based solvers but also generalize effectively to higher resolutions, offering a powerful path forward for medical and scientific imaging.
Boost
BOOST$0.1172+2.97%
Wink
LIKE$0.007399-3.98%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3485-0.76%
Share
Hackernoon2025/10/01 03:30
Share
Bid Shading Fundamentals - Machine Learning Approaches and Advanced Optimization (Part 2)

Bid Shading Fundamentals - Machine Learning Approaches and Advanced Optimization (Part 2)

Machine learning approaches to bid shading represent the evolutionary leap from rule-based algorithms to adaptive, data-driven optimization systems. These techniques leverage vast amounts of historical auction data, real-time market signals, and advanced statistical modeling.
CreatorBid
BID$0.07605-5.91%
Particl
PART$0.2147+0.84%
BounceToken
AUCTION$8.287-2.18%
Share
Hackernoon2025/10/01 03:00
Share
USDC and EURC Secures Major Boost with Circle–Deutsche Börse Partnership

USDC and EURC Secures Major Boost with Circle–Deutsche Börse Partnership

Deutsche Börse Group and Circle have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to onboard Circle’s stablecoins (USDC and EURC) on Deutsche Börse’s financial market infrastructure in Europe. The partnership will enable listing, trading, settlement, and custody of MiCA-compliant stablecoins on regulated venues, according to a joint announcement on Tuesday. What the Agreement Covers The tie-up […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.11868-2.00%
Boost
BOOST$0.1172+2.97%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/01 06:00
Share

Trending News

More

How PDE Motion Models Boost Image Reconstruction in Dynamic CT

Bid Shading Fundamentals - Machine Learning Approaches and Advanced Optimization (Part 2)

USDC and EURC Secures Major Boost with Circle–Deutsche Börse Partnership

BNB Chain Rides High with $1,000 Breakthrough

Solana Primed For Its Next Major Parabolic Advance As SOL ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%