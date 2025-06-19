Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

By: Incrypted
2025/06/19 15:11
Moonveil
MORE$0.07547-3.41%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.4601-2.91%
  • Ukraine’s cyber police found a member of a hacker group that attacked companies around the world.
  • The attackers distributed malware and demanded ransom in crypto assets.
  • The defendant in the case of UAH 3 billion in losses was handed over to the FBI.

The Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine announced the detention in Kyiv of a 33-year-old foreigner wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for large-scale cyber attacks.

According to the law enforcement agency, the detainee was one of the key members of an international hacker group that caused more than UAH 3 billion ($71.7 million at the time of writing) in losses to industrial enterprises in the US, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Norway.

The hackers used self-created malware, including ransomware, to gain access to the computer systems of global companies, encrypt their data, and then demanded a ransom in cryptocurrencies. The payments were made to drop wallets controlled by the criminals.

The international operation, launched in November 2023 with the participation of law enforcement officers from Ukraine, the US, the EU, Europol, and Eurojust, involved more than 80 searches in Ukraine. During the investigation, the following were seized:

  • Crypto assets worth over UAH 24 million (almost $576,000 at the time of writing);
  • Nine luxury cars;
  • 24 land plots with a total area of almost 12 hectares.

All the property was seized to ensure compensation for the damage caused.

As a result of the analysis of the obtained data, the investigation identified another group member. This cybersecurity specialist was searching for vulnerabilities in the networks of the victim companies. Other hackers used his data to plan attacks. The FBI put the man on an international wanted list, charging him under several articles of the US Code.

The foreign national, who was living in Kyiv at the time of his arrest, was arrested by the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv for extradition.

Upon completion of the checks, he was handed over to the US side on 18 June 2025.

As a reminder, the cyber police conducts active operations to expose crypto fraud. In particular, a Ukrainian man suspected of hacking and illegal mining was recently detained in Zaporizhzhia.

Later, in Sumy, cyber police detained a resident of Kyiv region in a case of a fake crypto exchange.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why 0G Foundation Appointed Dr. Jonathan Chang to Lead Its Decentralized AI Push

Why 0G Foundation Appointed Dr. Jonathan Chang to Lead Its Decentralized AI Push

0G Foundation has appointed Dr. Jonathan Chang, former CEO of Heritage Singapore, to its board of directors to advance decentralized AI adoption globally. Chang brings experience from fintech, education, and cultural sectors, along with connections to policymakers and academic institutions. His role focuses on positioning decentralized AI as a public good rather than a corporate-controlled technology.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003238+14.61%
0G
0G$2.429-15.42%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.115-3.52%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/30 20:20
Share
After Recent Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) Rallies, Traders Are Moving Capital to This Token Below $0.003

After Recent Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) Rallies, Traders Are Moving Capital to This Token Below $0.003

There have been some notable developments in the cryptocurrency industry lately, particularly with Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). Both tokens rose sharply, thanks to the US Federal Reserve rate cuts, and more institutional investors would become interested. However, the energy behind these rallies appears to be dissipating, and investors are beginning to seek alternative investment [...] The post After Recent Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) Rallies, Traders Are Moving Capital to This Token Below $0.003 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Ethereum
ETH$4,110.92-0.91%
Solana
SOL$206.7-1.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01168-1.76%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/01 00:00
Share
Helius Transforms into Solana Company, Commits to Solana Ecosystem

Helius Transforms into Solana Company, Commits to Solana Ecosystem

TLDR Helius Medical Technologies has officially rebranded to Solana Company to better align with its strategic goals. The company has signed a non-binding agreement with the Solana Foundation to support the growth of the Solana ecosystem. Solana Company plans to implement a $500 million digital asset treasury strategy to accumulate SOL tokens. The company holds [...] The post Helius Transforms into Solana Company, Commits to Solana Ecosystem appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solana
SOL$206.7-1.32%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/01 00:09
Share

Trending News

More

Why 0G Foundation Appointed Dr. Jonathan Chang to Lead Its Decentralized AI Push

After Recent Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) Rallies, Traders Are Moving Capital to This Token Below $0.003

Helius Transforms into Solana Company, Commits to Solana Ecosystem

Will the machine economy fuel the next Ethereum boom?

KGeN Completes $13.5 Million in New Round of Financing, Led by Jump Crypto and Others