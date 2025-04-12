Paul Atkins officially takes over as SEC chairman: What does this mean for cryptocurrencies?

By: PANews
2025/04/12 13:05
MAY
MAY$0.03824-1.23%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001545+1.77%

By Connor Sephton , CryptoNews

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

It’s official. Paul Atkins will become the next chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Senate confirmed the nomination by a vote of 52 to 44, and the final hearing went smoothly.

Paul Atkins tried to distinguish himself from his predecessor Gary Gensler at the hearing, saying: “I have been leading the industry’s efforts for digital assets since 2017, and I have witnessed how the lack of regulation and ambiguity in digital assets has created uncertainty in the market and inhibited innovation.”

He went on to say that one of the top priorities when developing rules for the cryptocurrency industry is to take a “rational, coherent and principled approach.”

Senate Banking Committee member Tim Scott, another crypto supporter on Capitol Hill, welcomed the appointment, adding: “Chairman Paul Atkins will also provide regulatory clarity for digital assets, allowing American innovation to flourish and ensuring we remain competitive on the global stage.”

This is significant because during the Gensler era, the SEC has long been accused of taking an “enforcement-style approach” to regulation, viewing the entire crypto industry as a “Wild West” rife with fraud.

In contrast, Paul Atkins has served as an advisor to some of the largest companies in the digital asset space for many years, including cryptocurrency exchanges and decentralized finance platforms.

Paul Atkins Net Worth Revealed

Candidates for public office are required to declare their finances under strict disclosure rules.

Paul Atkins and his wife Sarah have assets worth more than $328 million. According to Bloomberg, Paul Atkins has become the richest US SEC chairman in decades.

Among them, a small part of Paul Atkins’ wealth is actually tied to digital assets, as follows:

  • Hold up to $500,000 in call options at Securitize
  • Up to $500,000 in equity in Anchorage Digital
  • Up to $5 million in assets held in crypto investment fund Off The Chain Capital.

All of these assets must be divested due to potential conflicts of interest, but Paul Atkins’ connection to Securitize is noteworthy, as he served on the company’s board of directors. The company has been working hard to position itself as a market leader in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), which is expected to become one of the major technology themes of the 2020s.

What happens next?

Before Paul Atkins became chairman of the SEC, the commission was busy with many cases initiated during Gensler's tenure.

The investigation into Crypto.com has been dropped. The regulator has reached an agreement with Ripple, which means a multi-year lawsuit is coming to an end. Cases against Kraken, Tron, Consensys, Gemini, OpenSea, Coinbase, and Robinhood have also been closed.

At the same time, Hester Peirce, the “mother of cryptocurrency,” will lead a special task force focused on digital assets. The task force’s top priorities include defining whether digital assets are securities, reviewing what does and does not fall under the jurisdiction of the U.S. SEC, and providing clear guidance for lending and pledging.

This means that one of the most important decisions facing Paul Atkins is whether to approve a series of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the spot prices of small altcoins, joining the ranks of existing ETFs on Wall Street, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

A string of filings have been delayed in recent months — a sign that SEC officials are trying to stall until a new chairman is appointed. Approval of funds focused on XRP and SOL is of particular significance because it could open the door to products that track a wide range of digital assets.

There were enthusiastic reactions to the confirmation of Paul Atkins' nomination. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming said, "I believe his leadership will bring positive changes." Republican French Hill, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, hoped that he could "repeal the harmful, anti-consumer regulations introduced during Gensler's administration."

While it is believed that Paul Atkins' appointment will help cryptocurrency companies accelerate innovation and remove obstacles, he may not be able to bring the strong momentum that investors expect. The continued uncertainty surrounding Trump's tariff policy and the global economy (not to mention the worsening trade war) means that the many unfavorable factors facing Bitcoin are far beyond his control.

Related reading: Before officially taking charge, can the SEC’s “conversational governance” make the crypto world flourish?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

PANews reported on October 1 that according to PRNewswire, Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. has invested in Thumzup Media Corporation, a social media company that holds cryptocurrency reserves, and announced that it has invested 2.5 million US dollars in DogeHash Technologies. The funds are expected to be used to expand DogeHash's Dogecoin mining capacity and accelerate the deployment of its next-generation ASIC mining machines, which may support its addition of 500 new ASIC mining machines.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.406-1.46%
1
1$0.003985-29.46%
MAY
MAY$0.03805-1.70%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 08:22
Share
UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

The post UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Microsoft and Google pledge billions as part of UK US tech partnership Nvidia to deploy 120,000 GPUs with British firm Nscale in Project Stargate Deal positions UK as an innovation hub rivaling global tech powers UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future The UK and the US have signed a “Technological Prosperity Agreement” that paves the way for joint projects in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and nuclear energy, according to Reuters. Donald Trump and King Charles review the guard of honour at Windsor Castle, 17 September 2025. Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Reuters The agreement was unveiled ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK, marking a historic moment in transatlantic technology cooperation. Billions Flow Into the UK Tech Sector As part of the deal, major American corporations pledged to invest $42 billion in the UK. Microsoft leads with a $30 billion investment to expand cloud and AI infrastructure, including the construction of a new supercomputer in Loughton. Nvidia will deploy 120,000 GPUs, including up to 60,000 Grace Blackwell Ultra chips—in partnership with the British company Nscale as part of Project Stargate. Google is contributing $6.8 billion to build a data center in Waltham Cross and expand DeepMind research. Other companies are joining as well. CoreWeave announced a $3.4 billion investment in data centers, while Salesforce, Scale AI, BlackRock, Oracle, and AWS confirmed additional investments ranging from hundreds of millions to several billion dollars. UK Positions Itself as a Global Innovation Hub British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the deal could impact millions of lives across the Atlantic. He stressed that the UK aims to position itself as an investment hub with lighter regulations than the European Union. Nvidia spokesman David Hogan noted the significance of the agreement, saying it would…
Union
U$0.010167-4.83%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.406-1.46%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24137+4.57%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:22
Share
413,075 SOL Moved Off Exchanges In Hours

413,075 SOL Moved Off Exchanges In Hours

The post 413,075 SOL Moved Off Exchanges In Hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
Sidekick
K$0.1199-4.00%
Solana
SOL$210.18-0.21%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.115041-1.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:24
Share

Trending News

More

Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

413,075 SOL Moved Off Exchanges In Hours

US-listed company RYVYL signs merger agreement and receives over $30 million in Bitcoin investment

Tether Pushes DeFi Frontline With New WDK Template Wallet Demo