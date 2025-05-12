Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

By: PANews
2025/05/12 15:35
Stella
ALPHA$0.015-0.72%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02286+0.26%

Author: Frank, PANews

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay, and its market share has risen sharply, accounting for 90% of the market, which is remarkable. Behind this phenomenon is its sophisticated points airdrop mechanism, the strategic adjustment of competitors, and the chain reaction and significant recovery of the BNB Chain ecosystem caused by it.

How does Binance Alpha cleverly take advantage of market vacancies and user psychology to achieve "whale-swallowing" expansion? Under the appearance of "gold rush", what are the "involution" pressures and real benefits faced by users? Is this a short-lived traffic carnival, or a model innovation that can lead to industry change?

Opponents' free time and points play methods are eating up the wallet market

Since its launch, Binance Web3 Wallet's market share has exploded. Dune data shows that by May 12, 2025, Binance Web3 Wallet accounted for 95.7% of the total transaction volume of all tracked Web3 wallets, ranking first. This is a significant jump from 54.1% in March 2025. On May 10, 2025, Binance Wallet's peak daily transaction volume exceeded US$930 million, while on April 22, this figure was only US$76 million.

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War that Swallows 90% of the Market Share

BNB Chain's ecological activity has also been boosted by Alpha. BNB Chain's TVL has also increased significantly, with an increase of more than $6 billion from the beginning of 2024 to May 2025. This is inseparable from the improvement of Binance Alpha. According to official data, half of the top 20 Alpha tokens in terms of trading volume are BSC native projects. Among the top 10 Alpha tokens in terms of new active users, 90% are BSC tokens, of which 6 projects have a new user share of more than 20%. The on-chain BSC data has also increased significantly: about 4.3 million new users in the past week, more than 1 million new addresses per day for two consecutive days, and more than 2 million active addresses. The total number of BSC independent addresses has reached 552 million. Judging from these data, Binance Alpha is becoming an important engine for BNB Chain activity and capital inflows.

It is worth noting that the sharp increase in Binance Web3 wallet market share is highly consistent with the time when competitor OKX suspended its DEX aggregator service. On March 17 this year, OKX announced the suspension of DEX product aggregator trading services, and then the OKX wallet market share plummeted from about 50% to 3.6%. Almost at the same time, on March 18, Binance announced the launch of the Binance Alpha2.0 test version, integrating Alpha trading directly into the Binance exchange.

The data also shows obvious changes. From March 10 to March 17, Binance Wallet's transaction volume market share was only 8.3%. By March 24, Binance Wallet's market share increased to 50.2%, making it the wallet application with the highest market share.

On April 17, BinanceAlpha announced that it would launch the GM token and start the airdrop plan. The search index of BinanceAlpha began to rise rapidly, and its trading volume also changed significantly. The trading volume from April 17 to April 24 reached 184 million US dollars, more than three times the 57.94 million in the previous week. As the popularity of the point system on social media increased, the trading volume in the week ending May 5 reached 1.574 billion US dollars, a 27-fold increase from the week before the airdrop was launched. As a result, the wallet transaction volume on the entire chain was pushed to 1.876 billion US dollars, breaking the historical record.

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War that Swallows 90% of the Market Share

The "sweetness" and "burden" of Alpha users

This explosive growth stems from the Binance Alpha points airdrop system. The Binance Alpha points system is a complex mechanism designed by Binance to motivate user participation, screen active users, and allocate airdrop or TGE qualifications. Points are mainly allocated based on the user's trading volume, balance and other data on Binance Alpha, and then in each airdrop event, a points threshold is set to determine which users can participate in the event.

However, with the surge in the number of users, this point-based gameplay is becoming a new involutionary battlefield. There are two key assessment indicators for this point-based mechanism: asset balance and daily trading volume.

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War that Swallows 90% of the Market Share

There are four levels based on asset balance: 1 point per day for total asset value of $100 to <$1,000; 2 points per day for total asset value of $1,000 to <$10,000; 3 points per day for total asset value of $10,000 to <$100,000; and 4 points per day for total asset value of $100,000 and above.

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War that Swallows 90% of the Market Share

In terms of trading volume, buy $2 equivalent tokens: get 1 point; buy $4 equivalent tokens: get 2 points; buy $8 equivalent tokens: get 3 points; buy $16 equivalent tokens: get 4 points; buy $32 equivalent tokens: get 5 points, and then every time the purchase volume doubles, an additional 1 point will be added (for example, buy $64 to get 6 points, buy $128 to get 7 points, and so on). It is generally believed that trading $32 a day to get 5 points is a relatively cost-effective option.

In addition, these points are calculated on a rolling basis over 15 days, which means that users cannot do it once and for all, and need to continue to brush up their points to maintain their point level.

This point-based gameplay has several relatively obvious attractions for users. First, the rules are clear, and users can completely predict the number of points they can get based on their own strategies to catch up with the airdrop threshold. Second, there is basically no first-mover advantage under this point-based system, and later users can also participate and get a similar level of points as the first-mover users.

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War that Swallows 90% of the Market Share

However, as the internal circulation intensifies, this threshold of points is constantly increasing. From the earliest $50 transaction volume or $100 asset balance standard to the latest project DOOD, it has been increased to 168 points. According to this standard, a new user needs to maintain a daily score of more than 11.2 points to participate in this airdrop. According to calculations, eligible users need to hold more than $1,000 and conduct more than $1,024 in transactions per day to accumulate enough airdrops. Including on-chain fees and transaction slippage costs, the total cost may reach more than $60. Compared with the final value of the airdrop of $81, it can get a rate of return of about 35%. However, the opportunity cost of the $1,000 principal must also be considered. Compared with the total capital investment, the 15-day rate of return is about 2%. This rate of return may not be as good as the increase in a token, but it is relatively more stable, so many hair-raising studios choose to make numbers in batches and invest in it.

Traffic carnival or paradigm revolution?

Is Binance Alpha, in fact, really a new type of airdrop?

DOOD's airdrop announcement revealed the user threshold that meets the requirements. A total of 30,271 accounts meet the requirements. Based on the airdrop amount of about $81 per account, the overall airdrop scale of this airdrop is about $2.48 million. The corresponding address data of other token airdrops was not disclosed, so the specific amount cannot be obtained, but the estimated scale should be similar. For a project airdrop, the scale of millions of dollars does not seem high, especially compared with the airdrop scale of hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars of Hyperliqued, Movement, etc., and is not even as high as the airdrop volume of a single large account.

However, judging from the publicity effect and the transaction data brought to the ecosystem, Binance Alpha's input-output ratio is undoubtedly impressive. In essence, this is similar to the trading mining that was popular a few years ago. With the obvious effect of Binance, many exchanges are also launching similar gameplay.

On May 7, Bybit announced the launch of the WEB3 Points Program, where users can earn WEB3 points by completing tasks such as holding crypto assets, conducting exchange transactions, and inviting friends.

On May 5, OKX Exchange announced a major functional upgrade to the DEX aggregator built into its self-hosted wallet OKX Wallet. It added a number of new features, including on-chain market analysis, smart fund tracking, and Meme mode. As of May 11, OKX Wallet's market share has rebounded to 8.5%.

As exchanges compete with each other for the wallet market, some traditional wallet applications have become the target of helplessness. In June 2023, MetaMask's trading volume market share can still reach more than 60%. By May 2025, it will only be 2.9%. Binance's Trust Wallet is also facing a similar dilemma.

In general, Binance Alpha has brought a new round of coin-pulling craze through the points system, which is similar to the liquidity mining of early exchanges, stimulating trading activities through potential incentives. On the one hand, it is an effective tool for ecological products such as Binance Wallet and BSC to gain market share and increase user activity. Through the carefully designed points and airdrop mechanism, it has successfully attracted a large number of users and funds. It even eroded the market share of competitors to a certain extent. There is an obvious positive correlation between the recovery of BNB Chain and the promotion of Alpha, forming an "Alpha-BNB Chain flywheel effect".

On the other hand, for users, the 15-day rolling points, point burning mechanism and the ever-increasing airdrop threshold force users into a kind of "Alpha treadmill"-style continuous high-intensity trading, whose real net income is often difficult to accurately measure, and faces many hidden costs such as slippage and gas fees. For many ordinary users, the "gold rush" may gradually evolve into a "sweatshop" model. The involution effect caused by this model is spreading from users to exchanges. If the input-output ratio of this airdrop drops below the profit line, then today's lively scene may also cool down quickly in a short period of time.

But for the industry, Binance Alpha’s mechanism design does have a lot to learn from, especially for projects that are expected to issue airdrops. Binance Alpha is a classic example of spending little money to achieve great things.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

PANews reported on October 1 that according to PRNewswire, Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. has invested in Thumzup Media Corporation, a social media company that holds cryptocurrency reserves, and announced that it has invested 2.5 million US dollars in DogeHash Technologies. The funds are expected to be used to expand DogeHash's Dogecoin mining capacity and accelerate the deployment of its next-generation ASIC mining machines, which may support its addition of 500 new ASIC mining machines.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.406-1.46%
1
1$0.003985-29.46%
MAY
MAY$0.03805-1.70%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 08:22
Share
UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

The post UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Microsoft and Google pledge billions as part of UK US tech partnership Nvidia to deploy 120,000 GPUs with British firm Nscale in Project Stargate Deal positions UK as an innovation hub rivaling global tech powers UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future The UK and the US have signed a “Technological Prosperity Agreement” that paves the way for joint projects in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and nuclear energy, according to Reuters. Donald Trump and King Charles review the guard of honour at Windsor Castle, 17 September 2025. Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Reuters The agreement was unveiled ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK, marking a historic moment in transatlantic technology cooperation. Billions Flow Into the UK Tech Sector As part of the deal, major American corporations pledged to invest $42 billion in the UK. Microsoft leads with a $30 billion investment to expand cloud and AI infrastructure, including the construction of a new supercomputer in Loughton. Nvidia will deploy 120,000 GPUs, including up to 60,000 Grace Blackwell Ultra chips—in partnership with the British company Nscale as part of Project Stargate. Google is contributing $6.8 billion to build a data center in Waltham Cross and expand DeepMind research. Other companies are joining as well. CoreWeave announced a $3.4 billion investment in data centers, while Salesforce, Scale AI, BlackRock, Oracle, and AWS confirmed additional investments ranging from hundreds of millions to several billion dollars. UK Positions Itself as a Global Innovation Hub British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the deal could impact millions of lives across the Atlantic. He stressed that the UK aims to position itself as an investment hub with lighter regulations than the European Union. Nvidia spokesman David Hogan noted the significance of the agreement, saying it would…
Union
U$0.010167-4.83%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.406-1.46%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24137+4.57%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:22
Share
413,075 SOL Moved Off Exchanges In Hours

413,075 SOL Moved Off Exchanges In Hours

The post 413,075 SOL Moved Off Exchanges In Hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
Sidekick
K$0.1199-4.00%
Solana
SOL$210.18-0.21%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.115041-1.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:24
Share

Trending News

More

Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

413,075 SOL Moved Off Exchanges In Hours

US-listed company RYVYL signs merger agreement and receives over $30 million in Bitcoin investment

Tether Pushes DeFi Frontline With New WDK Template Wallet Demo