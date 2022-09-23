​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

By: PANews
2022/09/23 10:38
NFT
SINGAPORE — 22 September 2022 —TOKEN2049, Asia’s premier crypto conference, announced that it will be showcasing a first-of-its-kind, immersive NFT experience, entitled the OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition,at its upcoming Singapore edition from 28 to 29 September. The exhibition will be presenting NFT assets with a market value exceeding US$100 million — the first timesuch a collection owned by a single entity has ever been on display to the public.

The exhibition was developed byOP3N, a launchpad for IP and communities in Web3, andWHALE, the omni-versal membership club with a treasury that includes the world’s largest collection of rare, high-value NFTs spanning gaming, art, and virtual real estate.

Raphael Strauch, Founder of TOKEN2049 said: “Today’s Web3 ecosystem reflects the exciting creativity and innovation being brought by a myriad of industries by way of their growing interest in NFTs — and so much of this is taking place in Asia. We have an exciting programme for our attendees — and this exhibition is just one part.”

Showcasing creatives, brands, and curators from the region that exemplify the global dynamic of East Meets West, the exhibition will make its exclusive debut at Asia’s largest Web3 event and TOKEN2049’s largest-ever conference in its history. An estimated 7,000 visitors are expected to attend.

The exhibition includes artworks by renowned digital artist Pak, famed for spearheading Sotheby’s first-ever NFT sale; leading glitch artist XCOPY; Milanese artist duo Hackatao; and award-winning Asian-American photographer Michael Yamashita.

TOKEN2049 Singapore will also feature a rotating display of generative art masterpieces from New York City’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)’s permanent collection artist Brendan Dawes and Instagram photography sensation Ryosuke Kosuge. These works will be displayed at WHALE’s solo booth at the conference.

Renowned NFT collector and WHALE founder WhaleShark, said: “Non Fungible technology has ignited a global digital renaissance of art and culture, and the ability to partner with TOKEN2049 and OP3N to showcase some of the earliest and most renowned pioneers of this sector is truly an honor. The exhibition puts the spotlight on this inevitable revolution of the arts with a focus on a time-tested creative industry rather than the flavor of the month.”

In addition, attendees will be able to see OP3N’s latest NFT drop “A3”, developed by YOON and VERBAL who are behind the iconic Tokyo-based fashion brand AMBUSH®. The iconic phygital “A3” NFT will be uniquely presented in a glass display case on the exhibition floor.

“Art, culture and technology are intersecting in exciting and completely new ways, with many industry firsts taking place around the globe,” said Jaeson Ma, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Founder of OP3N, the world’s preeminent contemporary NFT experience brand. “From digital creators and traditional artists to fashion brands such as AMBUSH who’s been expanding their presence in the NFT space, we’re bringing together an incredible pool of talent to celebrate and honor their work.”

Jaeson will also be speaking on a panel on ‘The Future of IP & Communities in Web3’on 29 September at 2:45 PM along with VERBAL who will speak more about “A3” in detail.

TOKEN2049 Singapore’s agenda will be featuring a series of discussions touching on the latest developments in the Web3 ecosystem — from the global macro narrative for crypto, the rise of Web3 gaming, the emerging social and creator economy, the future of AI and generative art, present and future Web3 infrastructure, and many more.

As part ofAsia Crypto Week, TOKEN2049 attendees can expect to attend a full line-up of side events, conferences, networking events, workshops, and parties taking place throughout the week.

For more information and continued updates on TOKEN2049 Singapore, please visit:https://www.asia.token2049.com/.

About TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a premier Web3 event, organized annually in Singapore and London, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

About OP3N

Founded in 2021 as a subsidiary of EST Media Holdings, OP3N imagines a world where Communities can come together to create, own, and bring their ideas to the world. OP3N’s mission is to be a Launchpad for Ideas and Communities to create meaningful experiences together. By consolidating the tools needed to mint, share and engage with NFTs and digital tokens into one vertical stack, OP3N leverages its cross-industry expertise from the entertainment, gaming and tech ecosystems, to lay the foundations for a new era of community-driven, inclusive entertainment while bringing everyone together on a journey into Web3. 

About WHALE

WHALE is the omni-versal membership club for the natively digital, focused on immersing WHALE Members in the renaissance of digital art and culture. Powered by the club's native social token, $WHALE, and the club treasury, the WHALE Vault, WHALE delivers physical and metaversal content, information, and experiences for a new generation of digital enthusiasts. Established in 2020 by the pseudonymous WhaleShark, WHALE boasts over 25,000 members worldwide, all focused on the longer-term discussion and immersion of Web 3 and the revolution of true digital asset scarcity, ownership, and management.

About AMBUSH®

AMBUSH® began as an experimental jewelry line – innovative pop art-inspired designs capturing a distinct Tokyo aesthetic. With apparel created as a canvas to complete the story, AMBUSH® evolved into designing unisex collections. The brand made its Paris debut in 2015 with YOON & VERBAL being listed as two of Business of Fashion’s Top 500 people influencing the global fashion industry for 5 consecutive years from 2015, and HYPEBEAST 100 list for 8 consecutive years. In 2017 AMBUSH® was selected as one of the top 8 finalists for the LVMH PRIZE. In 2018, AMBUSH® debuted at Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo. In the same year, Kim Jones named YOON as jewelry designer for Dior Men. In 2022, AMBUSH® presented the brand’s first runway at Milan Fashion Week and launched its proprietary metaverse SILVER FCTRY. Its first POW!® NFT collection sold out in minutes, ranking it among the top 10 projects on Opensea, and the second most transacted NFT from Japan at the time of its debut.

 

