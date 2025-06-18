White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage By: PANews 2025/06/18 23:52

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the US dollar.