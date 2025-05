ZIL

Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.

නමZIL

ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීමNo.182

වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00

සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00

වෙළඳපොළ පංගුව%

වෙළඳ පරිමාව/වෙළඳපොළ ප්‍රාග්ධනීකරණය (පැ24)0.14%

සංසරණ සැපයුම19,567,236,492.27627

උපරිම සැපයුම21,000,000,000

මුළු සැපයුම20,250,191,917.98627

සංසරණ අනුපාතය0.9317%

නිකුත් කළ දිනය2018-01-25 00:00:00

වත්කම මුලින්ම නිකුත් කළ මිල0.0081 USDT

සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ0.25629331,2021-05-06

අඩුම මිල0.00247720674605,2020-03-13

පොදු බ්ලොක්චේන්ZIL

