WHITE

WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

නමWHITE

ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීමNo.205

වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00

සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00

වෙළඳපොළ පංගුව%

වෙළඳ පරිමාව/වෙළඳපොළ ප්‍රාග්ධනීකරණය (පැ24)0.00%

සංසරණ සැපයුම650,000,000,000

උපරිම සැපයුම1,000,000,000,000

මුළු සැපයුම1,000,000,000,000

සංසරණ අනුපාතය0.65%

නිකුත් කළ දිනය--

වත්කම මුලින්ම නිකුත් කළ මිල--

සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ0.001644277479878745,2025-03-04

අඩුම මිල0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01

පොදු බ්ලොක්චේන්ETH

අංශය

සමාජ මාධ්‍ය

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceවියාචනය: cmc විසින් දත්ත සපයනු ලබන අතර ඒවා ආයෝජන උපදෙස් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය.