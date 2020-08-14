SAND

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

නමSAND

ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීමNo.94

වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00

සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00

වෙළඳපොළ පංගුව0.0002%

වෙළඳ පරිමාව/වෙළඳපොළ ප්‍රාග්ධනීකරණය (පැ24)3.76%

සංසරණ සැපයුම2,538,289,190.2233224

උපරිම සැපයුම0

මුළු සැපයුම3,000,000,000

සංසරණ අනුපාතය%

නිකුත් කළ දිනය2020-08-14 00:00:00

වත්කම මුලින්ම නිකුත් කළ මිල--

සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ8.442061299949462,2021-11-25

අඩුම මිල0.02893886,2020-11-04

පොදු බ්ලොක්චේන්ETH

අංශය

සමාජ මාධ්‍ය

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceවියාචනය: cmc විසින් දත්ත සපයනු ලබන අතර ඒවා ආයෝජන උපදෙස් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය.