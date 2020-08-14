SAND
The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.
නමSAND
ශ්රේණිගත කිරීමNo.94
වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00
සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00
වෙළඳපොළ පංගුව0.0002%
වෙළඳ පරිමාව/වෙළඳපොළ ප්රාග්ධනීකරණය (පැ24)3.76%
සංසරණ සැපයුම2,538,289,190.2233224
උපරිම සැපයුම0
මුළු සැපයුම3,000,000,000
සංසරණ අනුපාතය%
නිකුත් කළ දිනය2020-08-14 00:00:00
වත්කම මුලින්ම නිකුත් කළ මිල--
සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ8.442061299949462,2021-11-25
අඩුම මිල0.02893886,2020-11-04
පොදු බ්ලොක්චේන්ETH
