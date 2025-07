Информация о Vitreus (WVTRS)

Vitreus Chain powers AI, Sovereign Identity, and Innovative Real-world Solutions. Vitreus is a layer 0 blockchain, DePIN network, and two token ecosystem (VTRS native) and (VNRG gas). Vitreus is a DAO with onchain governance and financial transparency requiring community vote for treasury spending proposals. Vitreus means transparent or glassy which is an ethos that our community embraces to be transparent and embrace shared vision and governance with an unlimited future.