Текущая цена Quantum Swap сегодня составляет 0 USD. Следите за обновлениями цены QSWAP к USD в реальном времени, графиками, рыночной капитализацией, объемом торгов за 24 часа и другими данными. Легко отслеживайте тенденции цены QSWAP прямо сейчас на MEXC.Текущая цена Quantum Swap сегодня составляет 0 USD. Следите за обновлениями цены QSWAP к USD в реальном времени, графиками, рыночной капитализацией, объемом торгов за 24 часа и другими данными. Легко отслеживайте тенденции цены QSWAP прямо сейчас на MEXC.
Текущая цена Quantum Swap (QSWAP) составляет --. За последние 24 часа QSWAP торговался в диапазоне от $ 0 до $ 0, демонстрируя активную рыночную волатильность. Максимальная цена QSWAP за все время составляет $ 0,00108259, а минимальная – $ 0.
Что касается краткосрочной динамики, QSWAP изменился на -- за последний час, на -1,23% за 24 часа и на -47,72% за последние 7 дней. Это дает вам быстрый обзор последних ценовых трендов и рыночной динамики на MEXC.
Рыночная информация Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
$ 293,13K
$ 293,13K$ 293,13K
--
----
$ 293,13K
$ 293,13K$ 293,13K
10,00B
10,00B 10,00B
9 999 999 695,445187
9 999 999 695,445187 9 999 999 695,445187
Текущая рыночная капитализация Quantum Swap составляет $ 293,13K, при 24-часовом объеме торгов --. Циркулируещее обращение QSWAP составляет 10,00B, а общее предложение – 9999999695.445187. Полностью разводненная капитализация (FDV) равна $ 293,13K.
История цен Quantum Swap (QSWAP) в USD
За сегодня изменение цены Quantum Swap на USD составило $ 0. За последние 30 дней изменение цены Quantum Swap на USD составило $ 0. За последние 60 дней изменение цены Quantum Swap на USD составило $ 0. За последние 90 дней изменение цены Quantum Swap на USD составило $ 0.
Период
Изменение (USD)
Изменение (%)
Сегодня
$ 0
-1,23%
30 дней
$ 0
-52,44%
60 дней
$ 0
-59,51%
90 дней
$ 0
--
Что такое Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
What is the project about?
Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.
What makes your project unique?
1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization
Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps
Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
3. Layer 2 Solutions
Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.
History of your project.
Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX
What’s next for your project?
Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)
What can your token be used for?
1. Transaction Fees
Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
2. Governance
Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
3. Staking
Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
4. Liquidity Provision
Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
5. Incentive Mechanisms
Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
6. Reward Distribution
In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
7. Access to Services
Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality
In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.
What is the project about?
Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.
What makes your project unique?
AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization
Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps
Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
Layer 2 Solutions
Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.
History of your project.
Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX
Transaction Fees
Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
Governance
Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
Staking
Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
Liquidity Provision
Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
Incentive Mechanisms
Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
Reward Distribution
In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
Access to Services
Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality
In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.
MEXC – ведущая криптовалютная биржа, которой доверяют более 10 миллионов пользователей по всему миру. Она известна как биржа с самым широким выбором токенов, самым быстрым листингом токенов и самыми низкими торговыми комиссиями на рынке. Присоединяйтесь к MEXC сейчас, чтобы ощутить первоклассную ликвидность и самые конкурентоспособные комиссии на рынке!
Сколько будет стоить Quantum Swap (QSWAP) в USD завтра, на следующей неделе или в следующем месяце? Какой может быть стоимость ваших активов Quantum Swap (QSWAP) в 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 годах – или даже через 10 или 20 лет? Используйте наш инструмент прогнозирования цены, чтобы изучить как краткосрочные, так и долгосрочные прогнозы для Quantum Swap.
Понимание токеномики Quantum Swap (QSWAP) может дать более глубокое представление о его долгосрочной ценности и потенциале роста. От того, как распределяются токены, до того, как управляется их предложение, токеномика раскрывает основную структуру экономики проекта. Узнайте об обширной токеномике токена QSWAP прямо сейчас!
Люди также спрашивают: Другие вопросы о Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
Сколько стоит Quantum Swap (QSWAP) на сегодня?
Актуальная цена QSWAP в USD – 0 USD. Обновляется в реальном времени по последним рыночным данным.
Какова текущая цена QSWAP в USD?
Текущая цена QSWAP в USD составляет $ 0. Для точного конвертирования токенов воспользуйтесь MEXC Конвертер.
Какова рыночная капитализация Quantum Swap?
Рыночная капитализация QSWAP составляет $ 293,13K USD. Рыночная капитализация = текущая цена × циркулирующее предложение. Она отражает общую рыночную стоимость токена и его позицию в рейтинге.
Каково циркулирующее предложение QSWAP?
Циркулирующее предложение QSWAP составляет 10,00B USD.
Какова была максимальная цена (ATH) QSWAP?
QSWAP достиг максимальной цены (ATH) в 0,00108259 USD.
Какова была минимальная цена QSWAP за все время (ATL)?
QSWAP достиг минимальной цены (ATL) в 0 USD.
Каков объем торгов QSWAP?
Объем торгов за последние 24 часа для QSWAP составляет -- USD.
Вырастет ли QSWAP в цене в этом году?
QSWAP может вырасти в цене в этом году в зависимости от рыночных условий и развития проекта. Посмотрите прогноз цены QSWAP для более подробного анализа.
Страница обновлена: 2025-10-24 01:06:49 (UTC+8)
Важные обновления индустрии Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
Время (UTC+8)
Тип
Информация
10-23 22:32:48
Новости отрасли
Индекс страха криптовалют вырос до 27, рынок переходит от "Экстремального страха" к "Страху"
10-23 15:34:02
Новости отрасли
Текущие ставки комиссии на основных криптовалютах CEX и DEX указывают на более медвежий рынок для альткоинов, в то время как ставки Биткоина вернулись к нейтральному уровню
10-23 01:13:05
Новости отрасли
Индекс страха криптовалют падает, рынок возвращается в режим "Экстремального страха"
10-22 21:14:27
Новости отрасли
Биткоин упал на 5,12% в октябре, потенциально отмечая третий снижающийся октябрь в истории
10-22 12:58:37
Новости отрасли
Биткоин падает ниже 109 000$, Ethereum теряет уровень поддержки 3 900$, общая капитализация крипторынка снижается до 3,751 триллиона$
10-21 22:34:24
Новости отрасли
Биткоин восстанавливается и пробивает отметку в 108 000 долларов, поднявшись более чем на 1% за 20 минут
Отказ от ответственности
Цены на криптовалюты подвержены высоким рыночным рискам и волатильности. Вам следует инвестировать в проекты и продукты, с которыми вы знакомы и понимаете риски, связанные с ними. Вы должны тщательно изучить свой инвестиционный опыт, финансовое положение, инвестиционные цели и допустимый риск, а также проконсультироваться с независимым финансовым консультантом перед осуществлением любых инвестиций. Данный материал не следует рассматривать как финансовую консультацию. Прошлые показатели не являются надежным индикатором показателей в будущем. Стоимость ваших инвестиций может как упасть, так и вырасти, и вы можете не получить обратно вложенную сумму. Вы несете полную ответственность за свои инвестиционные решения. MEXC не несет ответственности за любые убытки, которые вы можете понести. Для получения дополнительной информации, пожалуйста, ознакомьтесь с нашим Пользовательским соглашением и Предупреждением о рисках.
Пожалуйста, обратите внимание, что данные, касающиеся вышеупомянутой криптовалюты, представленные здесь (например, ее текущая цена в реальном времени), основаны на данных сторонних источников. Они предоставляются вам по принципу "как есть" и исключительно в информационных целях, без каких-либо заверений или гарантий. Ссылки, предоставляемые на сторонние сайты, не находятся под контролем MEXC. MEXC не несет ответственности за надежность и точность сторонних сайтов и их содержимого.