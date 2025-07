Информация о Pacific (PAF)

Pacific is the creator of GameFi mining. It is committed to building a world leading GameFi & Metaverse aggregation platform.Pacific’s two unique features include the GameFi mining pool and the INO (Initial NFT Offering) launchpad. GameFi asset owners can deposit their GameFi assets on Pacific and enjoy enhanced gaming yields. The project was granted the Web3 Foundation Grant in 2020.