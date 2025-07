Информация о MEGAonEth (MEGA)

🚀 $MEGA | Make Europe Great Again 🇪🇺

Standing up for free speech, fighting censorship, and supporting those who need it most. 📣

In a time when voices are being silenced 🚫, $MEGA rises to defend justice and empower individuals 💪 to speak freely. This is about more than just crypto—it’s a movement to Make England Great Again 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿.

Join us in driving real change. Be part of the revolution with $MEGA.