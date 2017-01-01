Токеномика Libra Credit (LBA)
Libra Credit is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates open access to credit anywhere and anytime based on the Ethereum blockchain. Libra Credit is a global initiative with a mission to provide financial inclusion and lower the cost of financial services. Powered by its proprietary big data, AI-based credit assessment technology and existing global partnership networks, Libra Credit has the expertise and capabilities to realize its mission. Libra Credit aims to offer a seamless digital lending process that can be completed in 5 steps: application, verification and credit assessment, confirmation, collateral deposit, and disbursement. The Libra Credit platform will focus on a dual-credit risk scoring mechanism that considers the creditworthiness of the pledged collateral as well as the credit information of the borrower. Borrowers will be able to pledge any crypto-assets as collateral and receive loans in their desired asset. Using smart contracts and a proprietary collateral valuation and liquidation system, Libra Credit will lock in agreed terms between borrows, lenders, custodians, guarantors and liquidators.
Libra Credit was founded in 2017 and operates out of San Francisco, USA. They are backed by investors such as FBG Capital, GBIC, DHVC, Dekypt Capital, Crypto Parency, and others. Lu Hua, Co-Founder & CEO has experience in the payments, financing, and risk management industries. He was previously the CEO of moKredit, one of China’s top digital credit servicing companies. Lu was also the Head of Core Payments for PayPal China and the Head of Global Banking Platform for PayPal US. Dan Schatt, Co-Founder & COO has previously worked as the Chief Commercial Officer at Stockpile Inc., a leading fintech company, and as General Manager of Financial Innovations at PayPal. Howard Wu, Chief Scientist, he is a blockchain and cryptography expert who is a Founding Partner of Dekrypt Capital, Advisor of Blockchain at Berkeley, and Software Engineer at Google. He advises the project in a technical capacity and has received a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences from UC Berkeley.
There are already quite a few blockchain lending projects, so competition is stiff. Libra Credit’s development progress is rather early compared to its competitors. The crypto-to-crypto lending part seems to be well thought out. However, not so much with the crypto-to-fiat part. According to the roadmap, crypto-to-fiat lending is scheduled to launch in 2018 Q3. With details lacking in the weekly blog update about crypto-to-fiat lending, it is difficult to gauge whether the proposed timeline is reasonable.
Токеномика и анализ цен Libra Credit (LBA)
Изучите ключевые данные о токеномике и цене Libra Credit (LBA), включая рыночную капитализацию, подробности о предложении, FDV и историю цен. С первого взгляда вы поймете текущую стоимость токена и его положение на рынке.
Токеномика Libra Credit (LBA): Объяснение ключевых метрик и сценарии использования
Понимание токеномики Libra Credit (LBA) необходимо для анализа его долгосрочной стоимости, устойчивости и потенциала.
Ключевые метрики и принципы их расчета:
Общее предложение:
Максимальное количество токенов LBA, которые есть или будут созданы.
Оборотное предложение:
Количество токенов, доступных в настоящее время на рынке и находящихся в открытом доступе.
Макс. предложение:
Жесткий лимит на общее количество токенов LBA.
FDV (полностью разводненная стоимость):
Рассчитывается как текущая цена × максимальное предложение, что дает прогноз общей рыночной капитализации, если все токены находятся в обороте.
Уровень инфляции:
Отражает скорость выпуска новых токенов, что влияет на их дефицит и долгосрочную динамику цен.
Почему эти метрики важны для трейдеров?
Высокое оборотное предложение = большая ликвидность.
Ограниченное максимальное предложение + низкая инфляция = потенциал для долгосрочного роста цены.
Прозрачное распределение токенов = большее доверие к проекту и меньший риск централизованного контроля.
Высокий FDV при низкой текущей рыночной капитализации = сигнал о возможной переоценке.
Теперь, когда вы ознакомились с токеномикой LBA, изучите текущую цену LBA!
Отказ от ответственности
Данные о токеномике на этой странице получены из сторонних источников. MEXC не гарантирует их точность. Проводите тщательный анализ перед инвестированием.