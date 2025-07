Информация о EL CHANGUITO (CHANGO)

This token is to celebrate the life and death of Changuito, a cartel monkey caught in the line of fire defending his brothers. We want to bring awareness to and celebrate his amazing and interesting existence. We will continue to fight for him by bringing awareness via memetics and memecoin trading!

EL CHANGUITO 2021 - 2022 DESCANSE EN PAZ 🥺😢 REST IN PEACE 😔🙏