Цена decapitaltoken (DCT)
Текущая цена decapitaltoken (DCT) сегодня составляет 0.170631 USD. Текущая рыночная капитализация составляет $ 741.23K USD. Цена DCT к USD обновляется в режиме реального времени.
Ключевые показатели рынка decapitaltoken:
- 24-часовой объем торговли составляет $ 5.77K USD
- Изменение цены decapitaltoken в течение дня составляет +1.56%
- Оборотное предложение составляет 4.35M USD
Получайте обновления в режиме реального времени по цене DCT к USD на MEXC. Будьте в курсе последних данных и анализа рынка. Это необходимо для принятия разумных торговых решений на быстро меняющемся рынке криптовалют. MEXC – ваша платформа для получения точной информации о ценах DCT.
За сегодня изменение цены decapitaltoken на USD составило $ +0.00261426.
За последние 30 дней изменение цены decapitaltoken на USD составило $ -0.0772344840.
За последние 60 дней изменение цены decapitaltoken на USD составило $ 0.
За последние 90 дней изменение цены decapitaltoken на USD составило $ 0.
|Период
|Изменение (USD)
|Изменение (%)
|Сегодня
|$ +0.00261426
|+1.56%
|30 дней
|$ -0.0772344840
|-45.26%
|60 дней
|$ 0
|--
|90 дней
|$ 0
|--
Ознакомьтесь с последним анализом цен decapitaltoken: 24-часовой минимум и максимум, ATH и дневные изменения:
+0.46%
+1.56%
-9.44%
Погрузитесь в рыночную статистику: рыночная капитализация, 24-часовой объем и предложение:
DE-Capital is the world's first community-driven, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) based modern digital venture capital platform, designed to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in venture capital. DE-Capital is building an innovative open Web 3.0 venture capital service protocol that brings together high-quality developers and communities to participate in this emerging sector, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem. Users can experience new, transparent, and verifiable global investment opportunities on the platform. DE-Capital is funded by the "Dynamism Life Foundation" based in Singapore, in collaboration with numerous well-known communities. It has an operational center in Malaysia. Its core organization is the community, managed through a robust DAO governance system. The foundation has previously invested in several large Web 3.0 projects, boasting extensive operational experience and a successful project track record, which provides a solid foundation for DE-Capital. In an era where decentralized finance (DeFi) is redefining the contours of investment and governance, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are emerging as key players. DE-Capital stands at the forefront of this transformation, combining the principles of DAO with the strategic acumen of venture capital (VC) to unlock unprecedented opportunities in the investment sector. The evolution of venture capital in the context of DAOS Traditionally, venture capital has been the domain of elite, centralized institutions, where decisions are made in a closed environment and investment opportunities are reserved for a select few. However, the emergence of DAOs disrupts this status quo by democratizing the investment and decision-making process. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to create a decentralized venture capital platform where transparency, inclusivity, and community governance are not just ideals, but operational realities. DE-Capital is not just a venture capital fund; it is a revolutionary model that combines the efficiency and expertise of traditional VC with the transparency, inclusivity, and collective intelligence of DAOs. By integrating these dimensions, DE-Capital offers a unique platform where stakeholders can directly participate in the investment process, from scouting potential startups to making critical strategic decisions. The core philosophy of DE-Capital is to empower its community members. Every DE-Capital token holder is not only an investor but also an integral part of the decision-making structure. This collective approach ensures that investments align with the interests of the community and benefit from the diverse insights and expertise of its members. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to ensure unparalleled transparency and efficiency in its operations. Every transaction, decision, and investment is recorded on the blockchain, providing a transparent and immutable record accessible to all members. This not only builds trust within the community but also streamlines the investment process, climinating many bureaucratic hurdles common in traditional venture capital.
MEXC – ведущая криптовалютная биржа, которой доверяют более 10 миллионов пользователей по всему миру. Она известна как биржа с самым широким выбором токенов, самым быстрым листингом токенов и самыми низкими торговыми комиссиями на рынке. Присоединяйтесь к MEXC сейчас, чтобы ощутить первоклассную ликвидность и самые конкурентоспособные комиссии на рынке!
Цены на криптовалюты подвержены высоким рыночным рискам и волатильности. Вам следует инвестировать в проекты и продукты, с которыми вы знакомы и понимаете риски, связанные с ними. Вы должны тщательно изучить свой инвестиционный опыт, финансовое положение, инвестиционные цели и допустимый риск, а также проконсультироваться с независимым финансовым консультантом перед осуществлением любых инвестиций. Данный материал не следует рассматривать как финансовую консультацию. Прошлые показатели не являются надежным индикатором показателей в будущем. Стоимость ваших инвестиций может как упасть, так и вырасти, и вы можете не получить обратно вложенную сумму. Вы несете полную ответственность за свои инвестиционные решения. MEXC не несет ответственности за любые убытки, которые вы можете понести. Для получения дополнительной информации, пожалуйста, ознакомьтесь с нашим Пользовательским соглашением и Предупреждением о рисках. Пожалуйста, обратите внимание, что данные, касающиеся вышеупомянутой криптовалюты, представленные здесь (например, ее текущая цена в реальном времени), основаны на данных сторонних источников. Они предоставляются вам по принципу "как есть" и исключительно в информационных целях, без каких-либо заверений или гарантий. Ссылки, предоставляемые на сторонние сайты, не находятся под контролем MEXC. MEXC не несет ответственности за надежность и точность сторонних сайтов и их содержимого.
|1 DCT к AUD
A$0.2730096
|1 DCT к GBP
￡0.13479849
|1 DCT к EUR
€0.16380576
|1 DCT к USD
$0.170631
|1 DCT к MYR
RM0.76442688
|1 DCT к TRY
₺6.00962382
|1 DCT к JPY
¥26.8231932
|1 DCT к RUB
₽17.04433059
|1 DCT к INR
₹14.57700633
|1 DCT к IDR
Rp2,752.11251793
|1 DCT к PHP
₱10.00921446
|1 DCT к EGP
￡E.8.67146742
|1 DCT к BRL
R$1.14493401
|1 DCT к CAD
C$0.24400233
|1 DCT к BDT
৳20.3562783
|1 DCT к NGN
₦263.72556729
|1 DCT к UAH
₴7.14261366
|1 DCT к VES
Bs8.702181
|1 DCT к PKR
Rs47.42347383
|1 DCT к KZT
₸88.27253523
|1 DCT к THB
฿5.82192972
|1 DCT к TWD
NT$5.57451477
|1 DCT к CHF
Fr0.1535679
|1 DCT к HKD
HK$1.3309218
|1 DCT к MAD
.د.م1.71654786