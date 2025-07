Информация о AlaunchAI (ALAI)

Alaunch is the AI Agent tokenization platform on Avalanche, offering FairLaunch and Presale systems for AI builders. It enables AI-powered assets to be created, trained, and launched with automated liquidity and dynamic pricing via bonding curves. AI features unlock in phases, starting with AI-Powered Conversation Hub, Telegram Interactions, and X Interactions, evolving as AI Agents train and adapt.