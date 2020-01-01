Информация о AIXexchange (AIX)

AIX is a decentralized platform based on a distributed ledger and set to build an infrastructure for AI corpus corroboration and value exchange. The platform focuses on empowering data creators, AI training organizations and developer communities to build a sustainable, fair and efficient data economy network. In the current explosion of AI technology, corpus data is gradually becoming the new “digital oil”. However, the opaque source of training data, the difficulty of intellectual property rights, and the damage to the rights and interests of creators have become more and more prominent, and AIX provides a mechanism to confirm the rights of data contributors through blockchain technology, provides credible data for AI model training, and forms a complete value closed loop and incentive system. 2. Market pain points and opportunities

AI centralization risk: the current big model in the hands of a few giants, closed data sources, algorithms can not be verified, the formation of technology monopoly. Model Collapse: Continuous use of AI-generated content to train new models will lead to “Model Collapse” (Model Collapse), loss of diversity. Frequent intellectual property disputes: AI-generated content is suspected of infringing on the rights and interests of creators, and there is a lack of mechanisms to confirm rights and traceability. Lack of incentives for data contributors: A large amount of high-quality training corpus has not been reasonably labeled and realized. Market opportunity: According to Statista, the global AI training data market is expected to exceed $100 billion by 2028. The authorized high-quality data assets will become an important production factor in the new era of AI. AIX provides a complete mechanism of on-chain authorization, tokenization, trading and incentives, and possesses a first-mover advantage and a technical moat. AIX Solutions Corpus Corroboration Mechanism • Generate unique hash value for each original corpus or dataset after uploading to the platform. • Combined with timestamp, wallet address and semantic signature, the original authentication is completed. • The authenticated data is bound with a corpus token (DataToken), which can be used for subsequent tracing, transaction and incentive allocation. AI Token Pass System • Each creator, organization and community can issue its own AIxToken, which is tied to AIX with an anchored exchange rate. • All tokens are exchanged and settled in the open Token Pool. • Use automatic market making mechanism (AMM) to realize multilateral exchange (based on X*Y=K). AI Individuals and Data Value Network (DePIN) • Support users to create personalized AI models (based on LLM+RAG) • Each AI has its own exclusive Token account and corpus source • The data generated in the process of user interaction with AI forms a secondary annotation, which feeds the original corpus contributors and trainers' revenue. Open trading platform and incentive mechanism • AIX Swap: decentralized corpus token trading platform, supporting DataToken and AIX swaps. • Based on corpus access/call/training behaviors, automatically settles the revenue to the authorized address. • Support UGC corpus training community, through task collaboration, quality scoring, and algorithmic pricing to complete the revenue distribution.