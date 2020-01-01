Токеномика AIXexchange (AIX)
Информация о AIXexchange (AIX)
AIX is a decentralized platform based on a distributed ledger and set to build an infrastructure for AI corpus corroboration and value exchange. The platform focuses on empowering data creators, AI training organizations and developer communities to build a sustainable, fair and efficient data economy network. In the current explosion of AI technology, corpus data is gradually becoming the new “digital oil”. However, the opaque source of training data, the difficulty of intellectual property rights, and the damage to the rights and interests of creators have become more and more prominent, and AIX provides a mechanism to confirm the rights of data contributors through blockchain technology, provides credible data for AI model training, and forms a complete value closed loop and incentive system. 2. Market pain points and opportunities
- AI centralization risk: the current big model in the hands of a few giants, closed data sources, algorithms can not be verified, the formation of technology monopoly.
- Model Collapse: Continuous use of AI-generated content to train new models will lead to “Model Collapse” (Model Collapse), loss of diversity.
- Frequent intellectual property disputes: AI-generated content is suspected of infringing on the rights and interests of creators, and there is a lack of mechanisms to confirm rights and traceability.
- Lack of incentives for data contributors: A large amount of high-quality training corpus has not been reasonably labeled and realized. Market opportunity: According to Statista, the global AI training data market is expected to exceed $100 billion by 2028. The authorized high-quality data assets will become an important production factor in the new era of AI. AIX provides a complete mechanism of on-chain authorization, tokenization, trading and incentives, and possesses a first-mover advantage and a technical moat.
- AIX Solutions
- Corpus Corroboration Mechanism • Generate unique hash value for each original corpus or dataset after uploading to the platform. • Combined with timestamp, wallet address and semantic signature, the original authentication is completed. • The authenticated data is bound with a corpus token (DataToken), which can be used for subsequent tracing, transaction and incentive allocation.
- AI Token Pass System • Each creator, organization and community can issue its own AIxToken, which is tied to AIX with an anchored exchange rate. • All tokens are exchanged and settled in the open Token Pool. • Use automatic market making mechanism (AMM) to realize multilateral exchange (based on X*Y=K).
- AI Individuals and Data Value Network (DePIN) • Support users to create personalized AI models (based on LLM+RAG) • Each AI has its own exclusive Token account and corpus source • The data generated in the process of user interaction with AI forms a secondary annotation, which feeds the original corpus contributors and trainers' revenue.
- Open trading platform and incentive mechanism • AIX Swap: decentralized corpus token trading platform, supporting DataToken and AIX swaps. • Based on corpus access/call/training behaviors, automatically settles the revenue to the authorized address. • Support UGC corpus training community, through task collaboration, quality scoring, and algorithmic pricing to complete the revenue distribution.
Токеномика и анализ цен AIXexchange (AIX)
Изучите ключевые данные о токеномике и цене AIXexchange (AIX), включая рыночную капитализацию, подробности о предложении, FDV и историю цен. С первого взгляда вы поймете текущую стоимость токена и его положение на рынке.
Токеномика AIXexchange (AIX): Объяснение ключевых метрик и сценарии использования
Понимание токеномики AIXexchange (AIX) необходимо для анализа его долгосрочной стоимости, устойчивости и потенциала.
Ключевые метрики и принципы их расчета:
Общее предложение:
Максимальное количество токенов AIX, которые есть или будут созданы.
Оборотное предложение:
Количество токенов, доступных в настоящее время на рынке и находящихся в открытом доступе.
Макс. предложение:
Жесткий лимит на общее количество токенов AIX.
FDV (полностью разводненная стоимость):
Рассчитывается как текущая цена × максимальное предложение, что дает прогноз общей рыночной капитализации, если все токены находятся в обороте.
Уровень инфляции:
Отражает скорость выпуска новых токенов, что влияет на их дефицит и долгосрочную динамику цен.
Почему эти метрики важны для трейдеров?
Высокое оборотное предложение = большая ликвидность.
Ограниченное максимальное предложение + низкая инфляция = потенциал для долгосрочного роста цены.
Прозрачное распределение токенов = большее доверие к проекту и меньший риск централизованного контроля.
Высокий FDV при низкой текущей рыночной капитализации = сигнал о возможной переоценке.
Теперь, когда вы ознакомились с токеномикой AIX, изучите текущую цену AIX!
Прогноз цены AIX
Отказ от ответственности
Данные о токеномике на этой странице получены из сторонних источников. MEXC не гарантирует их точность. Проводите тщательный анализ перед инвестированием.