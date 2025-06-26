MEXC Exchange
CertiK: Resupply suspected of suspicious transactions, loss of approximately $5.56 million
PANews reported on June 26 that according to CertiK Alert monitoring, a suspicious transaction was discovered, causing the decentralized stablecoin protocol Resupply contract to lose approximately US$5.56 million. Update: According
PANews
2025/06/26 10:35
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 26 that according to an official announcement, British listed company Coinsilium announced that it had increased its holdings of 15.2080 bitcoins at an average price of
PANews
2025/06/26 10:33
KaJ Labs announces $160 million investment in Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, decentralized AI and blockchain research organization KaJ Labs announced last Friday that it would invest $160 million in Bitcoin. KaJ Labs
PANews
2025/06/26 10:26
Listed company Digital Commodities plans to raise $3 million to increase its Bitcoin reserves
PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, Canadian listed company Digital Commodities Capital Corp. announced that it will conduct a non-broker private placement, issuing up to 20 million
PANews
2025/06/26 10:21
A whale is selling 275,672 TRUMPs through a limit order, worth $2.49 million
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader is selling 275,672 TRUMPs (worth $2.49 million) through limit orders. 6 hours ago, Kewh32 placed a limit order
PANews
2025/06/26 10:20
Trump family crypto project WLFI announces that it will soon open the transfer function of WLFI tokens
PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, the Trump-backed crypto project World Liberty Financial announced that it will soon open the transfer function of its native token
PANews
2025/06/26 10:16
Listed company Sixty Six Capital increased its holdings of 18.2 Bitcoins and plans to raise funds to purchase more Bitcoins
PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, Canadian listed company Sixty Six Capital announced that it had increased its holdings of 18.2 bitcoins. The company previously held 113
PANews
2025/06/26 10:12
StormX has filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection
PANews reported on June 26 that StormX, Inc. announced today that it has voluntarily filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Creditors who believe they
PANews
2025/06/26 10:09
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.26)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?Update 6/26: The market continues to rebound, $ACID ai narrative $CHILLHOUSE toly, pump,
PANews
2025/06/26 10:04
TIA plummets, has the traditional crypto industry narrative been shattered?
Author: Jessy, Golden Finance TIA, which once rose tenfold after listing on the exchange and shone in the bull market in early 2024, has now fallen below the price when
PANews
2025/06/26 10:00
