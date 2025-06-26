2025-07-03 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
CertiK: Resupply suspected of suspicious transactions, loss of approximately $5.56 million

CertiK: Resupply suspected of suspicious transactions, loss of approximately $5.56 million

PANews reported on June 26 that according to CertiK Alert monitoring, a suspicious transaction was discovered, causing the decentralized stablecoin protocol Resupply contract to lose approximately US$5.56 million. Update: According
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000055+9.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:35
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 26 that according to an official announcement, British listed company Coinsilium announced that it had increased its holdings of 15.2080 bitcoins at an average price of
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:33
KaJ Labs announces $160 million investment in Bitcoin

KaJ Labs announces $160 million investment in Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, decentralized AI and blockchain research organization KaJ Labs announced last Friday that it would invest $160 million in Bitcoin. KaJ Labs
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1182+12.67%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000055+9.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:26
Listed company Digital Commodities plans to raise $3 million to increase its Bitcoin reserves

Listed company Digital Commodities plans to raise $3 million to increase its Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, Canadian listed company Digital Commodities Capital Corp. announced that it will conduct a non-broker private placement, issuing up to 20 million
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:21
A whale is selling 275,672 TRUMPs through a limit order, worth $2.49 million

A whale is selling 275,672 TRUMPs through a limit order, worth $2.49 million

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader is selling 275,672 TRUMPs (worth $2.49 million) through limit orders. 6 hours ago, Kewh32 placed a limit order
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0768+4.48%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:20
Trump family crypto project WLFI announces that it will soon open the transfer function of WLFI tokens

Trump family crypto project WLFI announces that it will soon open the transfer function of WLFI tokens

PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, the Trump-backed crypto project World Liberty Financial announced that it will soon open the transfer function of its native token
orch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04011-0.88%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.891+3.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01361+10.56%
SOON
SOON$0.2561+9.25%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:16
Listed company Sixty Six Capital increased its holdings of 18.2 Bitcoins and plans to raise funds to purchase more Bitcoins

Listed company Sixty Six Capital increased its holdings of 18.2 Bitcoins and plans to raise funds to purchase more Bitcoins

PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, Canadian listed company Sixty Six Capital announced that it had increased its holdings of 18.2 bitcoins. The company previously held 113
Moonveil
MORE$0.02307-1.82%
SIX
SIX$0.02061+0.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:12
StormX has filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection

StormX has filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection

PANews reported on June 26 that StormX, Inc. announced today that it has voluntarily filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Creditors who believe they
U Coin
U$0.0125+0.64%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:09
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.26)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.26)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?Update 6/26: The market continues to rebound, $ACID ai narrative $CHILLHOUSE toly, pump,
Acid AI
ACID$0.001413-18.18%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001632+11.70%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1182+12.67%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00009912-2.24%
Chill House
CHILLHOUSE$0.01375+6.09%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:04
TIA plummets, has the traditional crypto industry narrative been shattered?

TIA plummets, has the traditional crypto industry narrative been shattered?

Author: Jessy, Golden Finance TIA, which once rose tenfold after listing on the exchange and shone in the bull market in early 2024, has now fallen below the price when
Nowchain
NOW$0.00635-0.15%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02554+10.99%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.005013+7.55%
TIA
TIA$1.599+17.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:00

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC

Michael Saylor: Strategy's Bitcoin revenue this year reached $9 billion

Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill