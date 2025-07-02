MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-03 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Analysis: 56 VC-backed tokens have been listed this year, 3 of which have FDV exceeding $1 billion
PANews reported on July 2 that crypto analyst @ahboyash posted on the X platform that as of mid-2025, 56 venture-backed tokens have been listed. Among them, 45 tokens have a
VC
$0.00744
+16.79%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 18:40
Ripple and OpenPay partner to provide enterprise-grade stablecoin and payment infrastructure
PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, Ripple announced a strategic partnership with financial infrastructure provider OpenPayd, bringing together two infrastructure leaders with deep expertise in
DEEP
$0.145501
+10.85%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 18:27
Circle to launch gateway for unified USDC access across blockchains
Circle is introducing a new cross-chain system to simplify how USDC moves across different blockchains. According to a July 1 press release, USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle is preparing to roll out Gateway, a new infrastructure layer that enables…
USDC
$0.9996
-0.02%
LAYER
$0.6533
+4.62%
LAUNCH
$0.00000000000942
-34.76%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 18:14
German instant payment platform Ivy adds support for Circle’s USDC and EURC stablecoins
PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, German instant payment platform Ivy announced the integration of Circle's USDC and EURC stablecoins. This cooperation makes Ivy one of the
USDC
$0.9996
-0.02%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 18:02
$648 billion in assets are under quantum threat, Project Eleven uses PQC to build a Bitcoin security firewall
Author: LenaXin, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher In 2024, a project called Project Eleven was quietly launched. Its goal was not liquidity, airdrops or modularization, but to face a long-marginalized but
NOT
$0.001938
+13.73%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 18:00
Analysis: Liquidity in the crypto derivatives market continues to improve, and the macro environment continues to be favorable for risky assets
PANews reported on July 2 that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment institution, published a statement saying that Bitcoin showed its resilience in the end-of-quarter capital flows, and listed companies
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 17:57
Bitcoin investors sit on $1.2 trillion in profits as HODLing dominates: Glassnode
Bitcoin recently climbed back above $107,000, after a brief pullback triggered by geopolitical tensions. The rebound has put majority of investors in the green, but recent data suggests little appetite for selling According to a July 1 Glassnode report, Bitcoin…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 17:56
Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid
A U.S. bankruptcy judge has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit against Tether can proceed, rejecting key arguments Tether raised to dismiss the case. A U.S. bankruptcy judge in the Southern District of New York has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit…
U
$0.0125
+0.64%
BID
$0.15475
+18.97%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 17:54
Ondo Finance to launch Ondo Global Markets, an on-chain US stock trading platform, this summer
PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, Ondo Finance announced that it will launch the on-chain U.S. stock trading platform Ondo Global Markets this summer. With
U
$0.0125
+0.64%
LAUNCH
$0.00000000000942
-34.76%
ONDO
$0.79132
+6.31%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 17:47
Matrixport Ventures has invested $3 million in tokenized gold XAUm
PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Matrixport Ventures announced that it has included tokenized gold in its strategic portfolio allocation, a move aimed at further implementing
GOLD
$0.00000000000045
+2.27%
MOVE
$0.1707
+3.45%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 17:42
Trending News
More
A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage
Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid
Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC
Michael Saylor: Strategy's Bitcoin revenue this year reached $9 billion
Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill