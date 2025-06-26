MEXC Exchange
China Renaissance Capital announces $100 million investment in Web3.0 and cryptocurrency
PANews reported on June 26 that according to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange announcement, the board of directors of China Renaissance Capital Holdings decided to enter the Web3.0 and cryptocurrency
PANews
2025/06/26 18:13
Resupply stablecoin protocol exploited for $9.5M via token price manipulation
An attacker manipulated token prices to distort exchange rates and drain about $9.5 million from decentralized stablecoin protocol Resupply. The exploit was first flagged on June 25 by security platform BlockSec Phalcon, which detected a suspicious transaction leading to a…
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 18:12
Cardano eyes trend reversal as Coinbase launches wrapped ADA on Base
Cardano may be gearing up for a trend reversal, fueled by Coinbase’s latest move to launch wrapped ADA on the Ethereum layer 2 network Base. On June 24, the crypto exchange announced the launch of cbADA, a wrapped version of…
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 18:12
The Financial Regulatory Bureau and other two departments: In the next five years, a high-quality inclusive financial system will be basically established
PANews reported on June 26 that the State Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau and the People's Bank of China jointly issued the "Implementation Plan for High-quality Development of Inclusive Finance
PANews
2025/06/26 17:57
Hong Kong reveals new stablecoin rules and tokenized bond plans
Hong Kong has updated its digital asset strategy, which centers on stablecoin licensing and tokenization of real-world assets, introducing the LEAP framework for market growth.
PANews
2025/06/26 17:54
Galaxy Completes First External Fund Raising $175 Million
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Fortune, crypto giant Galaxy announced the completion of its first venture capital fund raising, with a total of $175 million, exceeding the
PANews
2025/06/26 17:35
Zhu Min: China will see over 100 “DeepSeek-style breakthroughs” in the next 18 months
PANews June 26 news, according to China News Network, Zhu Min, former deputy managing director of the IMF, said during the 2025 Summer Davos Forum that thanks to the large
PANews
2025/06/26 17:16
ASX probe into $164m project failure deepens, Australian regulators assemble panel of experts: report
Australian Securities and Investments Commission appoints former central bank deputy governor to a three-member expert panel to investigate the ASX’s failed blockchain project worth over $160 million. According to a recent report by Reuters, one of the members of the…
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 17:01
Humanity x leverage, a portrait of crypto gamblers
By ChandlerZ, Foresight News “You think you’re trading, but you’re just pulling the lever on a slot machine.” The crypto market, especially contract trading, operates 24 hours a day, with
PANews
2025/06/26 17:00
The Ministry of Digital Transformation called on Ukrainians to join the survey on the AI Development Strategy
The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, together with international partners, has started drafting the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development Strategy for Ukraine until 2030. In this regard, the ministry has initiated an online survey that will be open until 10 July. “We want to collect feedback and opinions from Ukrainians on what challenges they face […] Сообщение The Ministry of Digital Transformation called on Ukrainians to join the survey on the AI Development Strategy появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/26 16:55
