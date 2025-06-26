MEXC Exchange
U.S Senate eyes fall finish for crypto rules as House keeps cards close
The Senate is racing toward a September finish line for crypto rules. But with the House stuck at the starting block, this legislative marathon might take longer than anyone expected. At a Thursday press briefing, Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 03:37
Bitcoin did go to $1,000,000 this cycle, according to crypto sleuth Pledditor. What does it mean?
On June 24, 2025, a blogger using the Pledditor handle published an X post that kicks off like this: Bitcoin did go to $1,000,000 this cycle, it’s just the value wasn’t captured by “you”. It was captured by “them”. Then,…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 03:23
Pepe forecast, next 100x memecoin: Can Pepe recover in July 2025?
After explosive growth, Pepe Coin hovers near a crucial support level. Traders wonder if it can rally again in July 2025. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 02:38
US judge denies Ripple, SEC joint request to reduce $125M penalty
Judge Analisa Torres wrote that Ripple is still required to follow federal securities laws regardless of the SEC's regulatory pivot.
PANews
2025/06/27 02:16
Judge rejects SEC, Ripple motion on XRP sales and $125m penalty
A federal judge has rejected Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s joint motion to set aside the $125 million penalty and final ruling on institutional XRP sales, despite both parties having reached a settlement. U.S. District Judge…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 02:09
Ripple integrates Wormhole to connect XRP Ledger to 35+ blockchains
Ripple is opening up its ecosystem to over 35 blockchains, bringing XRP Ledger dApps to networks like Ethereum and Solana.
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 02:01
Dow Jones up 300 points as weak labor market fuels rate cuts bets
Stocks are up as weak labor market may force the Fed to cut rates.
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 01:22
World Liberty Financial lands $100m from Aqua 1 for RWA expansion
World Liberty Financial, a DeFi platform with ties to Donald Trump’s financial vision, has secured a $100 million vote of confidence from Aqua 1. The UAE fund’s investment underscores the growing institutional appetite for governance rights in blockchain-based finance. According…
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 23:57
Web3 wallet Zerion has integrated the Solana network
PANews reported on June 26 that the Web3 wallet Zerion has integrated the Solana network. Users can now cross-chain from more than 50 chains to Solana through Zerion , track
PANews
2025/06/26 23:54
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 203 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated
PANews reported on June 26 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $203 million, of which $97.2496 million
PANews
2025/06/26 23:30
