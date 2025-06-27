MEXC Exchange
Tianfeng Securities' subsidiary obtains Hong Kong's third virtual asset license and can provide virtual asset trading services
PANews reported on June 27 that Tianfeng Securities stated on an interactive platform that its wholly-owned subsidiary Tianfeng International Securities and Futures Co., Ltd. has been approved by the Hong
PANews
2025/06/27 15:57
OpenRouter, an AI platform founded by former OpenSea co-founder, completes $40 million Series A financing, led by a16z and others
PANews reported on June 27 that OpenRouter, an AI model market platform, announced the completion of a $40 million seed round and a Series A round of financing, with a
PANews
2025/06/27 15:33
Discovering daily crypto mining yields on Bow Miner in 2025
Bow Miner’s cloud mining platform reveals stunning daily profits: XRP earns $20k, ETH $35k, and BTC tops them all. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 15:29
Across Protocol Co-founder Responds to Allegations on the Use of $23 Million in Funds
PANews reported on June 27 that Across Protocol co-founder Hart Lambur responded to anonymous user Ogle's accusations against his team and protocol on social media today. He said that Ogle's
PANews
2025/06/27 15:23
Publicly traded company Mullen announces support for Bitcoin and $TRUMP to purchase commercial electric vehicles
PANews reported on June 27 that the listed company Mullen Automotive announced on June 26 that it will now accept cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and $TRUMP Meme coin for the purchase
PANews
2025/06/27 15:08
Analysis: Bitcoin technical support is solid, liquidity lags
PANews reported on June 27 that Matrixport's latest weekly report pointed out that after the FOMC meeting on June 18, 2025, the Fed shifted from a hawkish stance to a
PANews
2025/06/27 15:05
Doge ETF inches toward approval as Bitwise updates filing
The proposed spot Dogecoin exchange-traded fund ETF may be gaining ground, as growing engagement between issuers and regulators boosts hopes for approval. According to recent filings, Bitwise Asset Management has submitted amended applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 14:48
Believe memecoin launchpad unveils $1M Builders Fund amid declining platform activity
Believe memecoin launchpad has unveiled $1million Believe Builders Fund to back builders and communities through various initiatives. On June 27, Believe, a Web3 SocialFi platform enabling token launches via social interactions on X, announced the launch of the Believe Builders…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 14:47
South Korean retail investors have poured nearly $450 million into Circle stock this month
PANews reported on June 27 that according to CoinDesk, Circle Internet Group (CRCL) became the most popular overseas stock among South Korean retail investors in June, with a cumulative purchase
PANews
2025/06/27 14:47
Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment
PANews reported on June 27 that according to an official announcement, French listed company Crypto Blockchain Industries announced that it will implement a non-dilutive shareholder loan of up to 20
PANews
2025/06/27 14:44
