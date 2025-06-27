[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 27, 2025 – Moscow Court Jails ‘Crypto Expert’ and Mother for $23M Bitcoin Scam

The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 0.6%. Bitcoin is performing steadily, with the BTC price hovering around the $107K mark, while Ethereum has lost some ground but still stands above $2,400. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below. Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 27