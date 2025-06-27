2025-07-03 Thursday

Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

PANews reported on June 27 that ten departments and units including the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce issued the "Several Measures for the Special Action to Promote Cross-border Trade Facilitation
PANews2025/06/27 18:14
Hong Kong's Treasury Department and the SFC consult on the proposed regime for regulating virtual asset trading and custody service providers

PANews reported on June 27 that the Hong Kong Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission jointly launched a public consultation on the
PANews2025/06/27 18:07
Kenya Inches Closer to Crypto Regulations, MPs Back Government Supervision Plan

Kenya’s MPs are reportedly backing the government’s Committee plan, which recommends a joint regulatory team to oversee crypto operations. Per local reports , the National Assembly’s Finance Committee, approved by the full House, proposed five government agencies to jointly supervise virtual asset service providers (VASPs), in a move to regulate the industry. The multi-agency group framework proposed by the government includes the Central Bank of Kenya, Capital Markets Authority, Competition Authority of Kenya, Communications Authority of Kenya, and the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner. A social enterprise organisation, Credence Africa, proposed the plan, which the Committee endorsed to create a cross-sectoral regulatory unit. Besides overseeing VASPs’ operations, the proposal will cover market conduct, data and protection, and digital communications infrastructure. “The committee agreed with the proposal by the stakeholder (Credence Africa),” the Finance Committee report said. It has opened doors for public comments on the proposal. The joint unit could also include any other institution designated by the Cabinet Secretary through a gazette notice. Committee Adopts Virtual Assets Chamber’s Recommendation The Virtual Assets Chamber (VAC), Kenya’s leading policy think tank for blockchain and virtual assets, has recommended deleting a clause in the legislation – Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill, 2025. The VAC said that the provision, which grants the regulatory authority to conduct off-site surveillance, was “overly prescriptive.” It has no clear definition or boundaries on what off-site surveillance involves, it added. The Financial Commission noted that it abides by the VAC’s recommendation. The Bill has received strong backing from crypto players after it was introduced to Parliament on April 4, 2025. From Challenges to Transformation In Kenya, the VASPs have been facing challenges for several years in accessing banking services. The Central Bank issued an advisory that cautioned financial institutions against dealing with crypto-related businesses. However, the Kenyan virtual asset landscape is on the cusp of a significant transformation with the introduction of the Bill. The proposal will require all crypto providers to open and maintain a bank account within Kenya, addressing transparency and accountability. The Bill, if passed, would make Kenya the third among African nations, after Nigeria and South Africa, to have a crypto-specific law.
CryptoNews2025/06/27 17:45
Genius Group to split lawsuit wins between shareholders and Bitcoin Treasury

Genius Group announced a plan to allocate any future legal settlements equally between shareholder dividends and Bitcoin acquisitions. On June 26, Genius Group, a Singapore-based AI-driven education company listed on the NYSE American, announced a new distribution plan that would…
Crypto.news2025/06/27 17:36
RWA On-chain Finance Report: Panoramic Market Report for the First Half of 2025

On June 26, 2025, RedStone Oracle released the "Real-World Assets in On-chain Finance Report", further advancing into the RWA ecosystem. RedStone's latest report highlights the significant growth and transformative potential
PANews2025/06/27 17:29
Garantex, a Russian sanctioned crypto exchange, postpones announcement of BTC and ETH user solutions until next month

PANews reported on June 27 that Russia's sanctioned cryptocurrency exchange Garantex issued an announcement stating that the disposal procedures for the platform's BTC and ETH related assets are still being
PANews2025/06/27 17:23
Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of
PANews2025/06/27 17:17
Grayscale updated its Top 20 list for Q3, adding AVAX and MORPHO

Crypto asset manager Grayscale has updated its Top 20 list for the third quarter, adding Avalanche and Morpho — two assets it sees as having strong potential in the months ahead. On June 26, Grayscale updated its Top 20 asset…
Crypto.news2025/06/27 17:08
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$10.3798 million

PANews reported on June 27 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews2025/06/27 17:05
Why is crypto down today : SOL, XRP and memecoins plummet amidst Bitcoin dominance rise

The crypto market is experiencing a downturn as major tokens like Bitcoin, XRP and Solana plummet, with the SOL ecosystem and PayFi sector both dropping over 4%. Why is crypto down today? According to data from CoinGecko, the overall market…
Crypto.news2025/06/27 17:03

