2025-07-03 Thursday

Traders increase bets on at least two Fed rate cuts by end-2025

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, traders are increasing their bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at least twice before the end of 2025.
PANews2025/07/02 20:26
U.S. ADP employment fell by 33,000 in June, the largest drop since March 2023

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, the number of ADP jobs in the United States decreased by 33,000 in June, the largest drop since March 2023.
PANews2025/07/02 20:18
Mogo, a listed company, announced that its board of directors has authorized it to allocate $50 million in funds to Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Businesswire, digital payment and financial technology company Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) announced that its board of directors has authorized the allocation of
PANews2025/07/02 20:17
SoDEX testnet is now online. Whitelisted users can participate in simulated trading and win generous $SOSO rewards

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, SoDEX, a high-performance trading chain incubated by AI investment research platform SoSoValue, has officially launched the test network at 20:00
PANews2025/07/02 20:11
Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Globenewswire, artificial intelligence company Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) announced that it will increase its Bitcoin reserves by 20% to 120 Bitcoins
PANews2025/07/02 20:07
Martin Bruncko: Why euro stablecoins will surpass €100B in market cap

Schuman Financial founder Martin Bruncko says that the rise of euro stablecoins is “inevitable”, as Europe pushes to digitize its financial systems while strongly resisting dollarization. Speaking at EthCC in Cannes on July 1, Schuman Financial founder Martin Bruncko projected that euro…
Crypto.news2025/07/02 20:05
Coinbase has acquired token management platform Liquifi

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Fortune magazine, the crypto exchange Coinbase announced the acquisition of token management platform Liquifi, which is its fourth acquisition completed in 2025.
PANews2025/07/02 20:03
EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’

At the EthCC, Vitalik Buterin says that crypto has reached a significant turning point, signified by mainstream adoption from big players and political figures. As a result, the focus for building in the space must also change. During his annual…
Crypto.news2025/07/02 20:03
Hungarian Central Bank Rules Out Inclusion of Any Crypto Assets

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Zhitong Finance, Hungarian central bank official Kuraly said that the central bank is evaluating its international reserve strategy and excludes the possibility
PANews2025/07/02 19:52
Cipher Mining produced 160 BTC in June, with a total holding of 1,063 BTC

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Cipher Mining released its unaudited June 2025 operational update report, which disclosed that the company mined 160 BTC in June,
PANews2025/07/02 19:47

A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC

Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

Bitcoin could reach $200,000 by year-end, but altcoin growth remains weak: Bitwise